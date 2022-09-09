Explore this composer's journey from Mexico to America

"I've been able to achieve beyond the expectations of the 26 year old that came here with a backpack, suitcase, and a lot of dreams."

Composer Jorge Sosa immigrated to the United States 20 years ago from Mexico, driven by his desire to be surrounded by "the best musicians in the room."

The story of immigrants and first generation Americans isn't always met with ease, however, and Sosa's work "I Am A Dreamer who No Longer Dreams" highlights the struggles of undocumented immigrants looking for a home in the states.

He explores those that have "one foot in the U.S. and one foot in [their] country of origin" and how drama and tension can unfold between this split in identity.

While Sosa's time in the United States has been overwhelmingly positive, he says that there hasn't been a lack of challenges. When faced with them, however, he responds with strength and grace.

"I choose to hold onto what is dear to me: family, friends, colleagues and music - [my life] is incredibly rich."

On this week's Sound Currents, hear more music from Jorge Sosa as well as works by other composers from Mexico.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Jorge Sosa, composer

Program

I Am A Dreamer who No Longer Dreams

by Jorge Sosa, libretto by Cerise Jacobs

Tian Hui Ng with Juventas New Music Ensemble; Rebecca Krouner - mezzo

Son de Harlem for String Orchestra in Two Movements

by Jorge Sosa

Chris Whittaker with the Washington Heights Chamber Orchestra

Stray Birds

The Leaf Becomes

The World Has Kissed My Soul

That Love Shall Ever Lose

by Jorge Sosa, text by Ravindranath Tagore

Vanessa Becerra - soprano, Kathy Tagg - piano

Rio Bravo

by Gabriela Ortiz

Onix Ensemble; Carla Lopez-Speziale - mezzo-soprano, Alejandro Escuer - flute

Espejos en la arena - III. Polka derecha izquierda

by Arturo Marquez

Carlos Miguel Prieto with the Orquestra de las Americas; Carlos Prieto - cello

Concerto for Improvised Piano - II

by Eugenio Toussaint

Alondra de la Parra with the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas; Alex Brown - piano