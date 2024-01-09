Two of America's premier chamber music groups converge for a Kansas City concert
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians are collaborating with the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City for a performance at The Folly Theater. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Friends co-artistic director and Society cellist, Dmitri Atapine, and Society pianist Gloria Chien about joining forces for this concert. We'll hear music by Johannes Brahms, Frédéric Chopin, Antonín Dvořák and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Program
Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1
II. Andante un poco adagio
III. Allegretto grazioso
IV. Vivace
by Johannes Brahms
Anthony McGill - clarinet
Gloria Chien - piano
Introduction and Polonaise brillante in C major, Op. 3
by Frédéric Chopin
Dmitri Atapin - cello
Hye-Yeon Park - piano
Waldersruhe (Silent Woods), Op. 68, No. 5, B. 173
by Antonín Dvořák
Dmitri Atapin - cello
Hye-Yeon Park - piano
4 African Dances, Op. 58
No. 1, In G Minor - Allegro
No. 4, In D Minor - Allegro energico
by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
John Faial - violin
Andrew Harley - piano
You can learn more about the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at chambermusicsociety.org.
You can hear the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center broadcasts every Sunday at 12pm on 91.9 Classical KC.
More information and tickets for Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City events can be found at chambermusic.org.