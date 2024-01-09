© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Find a list of school closings and delays here.
Radio Programs
Kansas City Local Feature

Two of America's premier chamber music groups converge for a Kansas City concert

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:57 AM CST
Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Courtesy of CMSLC
Musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians are collaborating with the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City for a performance at The Folly Theater. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Friends co-artistic director and Society cellist, Dmitri Atapine, and Society pianist Gloria Chien about joining forces for this concert. We'll hear music by Johannes Brahms, Frédéric Chopin, Antonín Dvořák and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Dmitri Atapine
Gloria Chien

Program

Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1
II. Andante un poco adagio
III. Allegretto grazioso
IV. Vivace
by Johannes Brahms
Anthony McGill - clarinet
Gloria Chien - piano

Introduction and Polonaise brillante in C major, Op. 3
by Frédéric Chopin
Dmitri Atapin - cello
Hye-Yeon Park - piano

Waldersruhe (Silent Woods), Op. 68, No. 5, B. 173
by Antonín Dvořák
Dmitri Atapin - cello
Hye-Yeon Park - piano

4 African Dances, Op. 58
No. 1, In G Minor - Allegro
No. 4, In D Minor - Allegro energico
by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
John Faial - violin
Andrew Harley - piano

You can learn more about the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at chambermusicsociety.org.

You can hear the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center broadcasts every Sunday at 12pm on 91.9 Classical KC.

More information and tickets for Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City events can be found at chambermusic.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
