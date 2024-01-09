Two of America's premier chamber music groups converge for a Kansas City concert

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Dmitri Atapine

Gloria Chien

Program

Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1

II. Andante un poco adagio

III. Allegretto grazioso

IV. Vivace

by Johannes Brahms

Anthony McGill - clarinet

Gloria Chien - piano

Introduction and Polonaise brillante in C major, Op. 3

by Frédéric Chopin

Dmitri Atapin - cello

Hye-Yeon Park - piano

Waldersruhe (Silent Woods), Op. 68, No. 5, B. 173

by Antonín Dvořák

Dmitri Atapin - cello

Hye-Yeon Park - piano

4 African Dances, Op. 58

No. 1, In G Minor - Allegro

No. 4, In D Minor - Allegro energico

by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

John Faial - violin

Andrew Harley - piano

You can learn more about the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at chambermusicsociety.org.

You can hear the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center broadcasts every Sunday at 12pm on 91.9 Classical KC.

More information and tickets for Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City events can be found at chambermusic.org.