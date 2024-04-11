© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Artistic alchemy: UMKC Conservatory professors join forces for upcoming chamber music concert

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:56 AM CDT
Sean Chen, Joseph Genualdi and Alberto Suarez at the Classical KC studios
Brooke Knoll
Sean Chen, Joseph Genualdi and Alberto Suarez at the Classical KC studios

Violinist Joseph Genualdi, horn player Alberto Suarez and pianist Sean Chen have accomplished a lot individually. Now, they're joining forces as a chamber music trio. We'll get to know each of them, learn about their upcoming April 18 performance and hear their recordings of music by Gabriel Fauré, Alyssa Morris and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Joseph Genualdi
Alberto Suarez
Sean Chen

Program

Horn Trio in Eb major, Op. 40
I. Andante - Poco piu animato
IV. Scherzo (Allegro)
by Johannes Brahms
György Sebök - piano
Arthur Grumiaux - violin
Francis Orval - horn

Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 15
III. Adagio
IV. Allegro molto
by Gabriel Fauré
Joseph Genualdi - violin
Randolph Kelly - viola
Peter Rejto - cello
James Bonn - piano

Coping
by Alyssa Morris
Sean Chen - piano
Michael Gordon - flute
Celeste Johnson - oboe

You can learn more about this trio and their April 18th performance at conservatory.umkc.edu.

Kansas City Local Feature UMKCUMKC Conservatory of Music and DanceClassical KCLocal music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
