Artistic alchemy: UMKC Conservatory professors join forces for upcoming chamber music concert

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Joseph Genualdi

Alberto Suarez

Sean Chen

Program

Horn Trio in Eb major, Op. 40

I. Andante - Poco piu animato

IV. Scherzo (Allegro)

by Johannes Brahms

György Sebök - piano

Arthur Grumiaux - violin

Francis Orval - horn

Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 15

III. Adagio

IV. Allegro molto

by Gabriel Fauré

Joseph Genualdi - violin

Randolph Kelly - viola

Peter Rejto - cello

James Bonn - piano

Coping

by Alyssa Morris

Sean Chen - piano

Michael Gordon - flute

Celeste Johnson - oboe

You can learn more about this trio and their April 18th performance at conservatory.umkc.edu.