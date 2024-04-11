Artistic alchemy: UMKC Conservatory professors join forces for upcoming chamber music concert
Violinist Joseph Genualdi, horn player Alberto Suarez and pianist Sean Chen have accomplished a lot individually. Now, they're joining forces as a chamber music trio. We'll get to know each of them, learn about their upcoming April 18 performance and hear their recordings of music by Gabriel Fauré, Alyssa Morris and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Joseph Genualdi
Alberto Suarez
Sean Chen
Program
Horn Trio in Eb major, Op. 40
I. Andante - Poco piu animato
IV. Scherzo (Allegro)
by Johannes Brahms
György Sebök - piano
Arthur Grumiaux - violin
Francis Orval - horn
Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 15
III. Adagio
IV. Allegro molto
by Gabriel Fauré
Joseph Genualdi - violin
Randolph Kelly - viola
Peter Rejto - cello
James Bonn - piano
Coping
by Alyssa Morris
Sean Chen - piano
Michael Gordon - flute
Celeste Johnson - oboe
You can learn more about this trio and their April 18th performance at conservatory.umkc.edu.