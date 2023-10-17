© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
5 Minute Features
Explore interviews with local artists, ensembles, and organizations - in a bite-sized format.

For this UMKC Conservatory professor, a 'thunderbolt moment' is taking him around the world

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
Pianist and UMKC Conservatory professor Thomas Rosenkranz
Brooke Knoll
Pianist and UMKC Conservatory professor Thomas Rosenkranz

With his eclectic repertoire and world travels, pianist Thomas Rosenkranz is charting a unique path as a performer and an educator. Christy L'Esperance talks with Thomas about his early days, his current work and what's next — including a two year journey into the music of Olivier Messiaen.

Host
Christy L'Esperance

Guest
Thomas Rosenkranz

Thomas Rosenkranz performs Oliver Messiaen's Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant- Jesus (Twenty visions of the Infant Jesus) at in UMKC Conservatory's White Recital Hall on Friday, October 20th at 7:30pm. Learn more at conservatory.umkc.edu.

Thomas Rosenkranz demonstrates a little bit of Olivier Messiaen's "Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant- Jesus (Twenty visions of the Infant Jesus)" at the Classical KC studios.
Brooke Knoll
Thomas Rosenkranz demonstrates a little bit of Olivier Messiaen's "Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant- Jesus (Twenty visions of the Infant Jesus)" at the Classical KC studios.

Tags
Classical KC Spotlight UMKC Conservatory of Music and DancepianoClassical KCclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now