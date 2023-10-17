Explore interviews with local artists, ensembles, and organizations - in a bite-sized format.
For this UMKC Conservatory professor, a 'thunderbolt moment' is taking him around the world
With his eclectic repertoire and world travels, pianist Thomas Rosenkranz is charting a unique path as a performer and an educator. Christy L'Esperance talks with Thomas about his early days, his current work and what's next — including a two year journey into the music of Olivier Messiaen.
Host
Christy L'Esperance
Guest
Thomas Rosenkranz
Thomas Rosenkranz performs Oliver Messiaen's Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant- Jesus (Twenty visions of the Infant Jesus) at in UMKC Conservatory's White Recital Hall on Friday, October 20th at 7:30pm. Learn more at conservatory.umkc.edu.