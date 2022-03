A London Jubilee - Part 2

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Eric T. Williams / Cellist Timotheos Petrin performs Elgar with the Kansas City Symphony, January 2016

Program

Symphony No. 94 in G major, "Surprise"

by Franz Joseph Haydn

Nicholas McGegan, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2012

Concerto in E minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85

by Edward Elgar

Robert Spano, guest conductor

Timotheos Petrin, cello

Live performance, January 2016

Concerto No. 1 in D minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 15

by Johannes Brahms

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Live performance, June 2019