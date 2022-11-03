© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

The painterly, the perfumed and the patriotic: Music by Paul Hindemith, Manuel de Falla and Aaron Copland

Published November 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
A 2012 production of Paul Hindemith's opera "Mathis der Maler" at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna Austria directed by Keith Warner with set design by Johan Engels. Hindemith created a suite of music from the opera.

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore the music and motivation of three distinct musical voices of the 20th century. We'll hear live Kansas City Symphony performances of Paul Hindemith's "Mathis der Maler," Manuel de Falla's "Nights in the Gardens of Spain," and Aaron Copland's "Symphony No. 3" which incorporates his "Fanfare for the Common Man." We'll also hear Paul Hindemith's "Ragtime," which is his fun riff on themes by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Mathis der Maler
by Paul Hindemith
Live performance, January 2013

Nights in the Gardens of Spain for Piano and Orchestra
by Manuel de Falla
Live performance, November 2015
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Alessio Bax, piano

Symphony No. 3
by Aaron Copland
Live performance, March 2016

Ragtime (wohltemperiert)
by Paul Hindemith
Live performance, February 2017

