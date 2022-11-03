The painterly, the perfumed and the patriotic: Music by Paul Hindemith, Manuel de Falla and Aaron Copland
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies explore the music and motivation of three distinct musical voices of the 20th century. We'll hear live Kansas City Symphony performances of Paul Hindemith's "Mathis der Maler," Manuel de Falla's "Nights in the Gardens of Spain," and Aaron Copland's "Symphony No. 3" which incorporates his "Fanfare for the Common Man." We'll also hear Paul Hindemith's "Ragtime," which is his fun riff on themes by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Mathis der Maler
by Paul Hindemith
Live performance, January 2013
Nights in the Gardens of Spain for Piano and Orchestra
by Manuel de Falla
Live performance, November 2015
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Alessio Bax, piano
Symphony No. 3
by Aaron Copland
Live performance, March 2016
Ragtime (wohltemperiert)
by Paul Hindemith
Live performance, February 2017