Cityscapes with Daniel Pesca

From Chicago Boulevards to the Big Apple itself, enjoy music that reflects the energy only a big city can bring.

This week's guest is composer and pianist Daniel Pesca.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Daniel Pesca, composer/pianist

Program

Hyde Park Boulevard

"Prelude"

"Lakeshore Drive (Capriccio)"

by Daniel Pesca

Daniel Pesca - piano

City Boy

by Judd Greenstein

Now Ensemble

Shotgun Houses

I. Shotgun Houses

III. Rome 1960

by Valerie Coleman

Harlem Quartet and David Shifrin - clarinet

Corner in Manhattan - I. Sixth Avenue in the Afternoon

by Michael Torke

The Ying Quartet