Sound Currents

Cityscapes with Daniel Pesca

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST
Caitlin Oldham
Composer and pianist Daniel Pesca.

Embrace the spirit of a bustling metropolis with music inspired by city life.

From Chicago Boulevards to the Big Apple itself, enjoy music that reflects the energy only a big city can bring.

This week's guest is composer and pianist Daniel Pesca.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Daniel Pesca, composer/pianist

Program
Hyde Park Boulevard
"Prelude"
"Lakeshore Drive (Capriccio)"
by Daniel Pesca
Daniel Pesca - piano

City Boy
by Judd Greenstein
Now Ensemble

Shotgun Houses
I. Shotgun Houses
III. Rome 1960
by Valerie Coleman
Harlem Quartet and David Shifrin - clarinet

Corner in Manhattan - I. Sixth Avenue in the Afternoon
by Michael Torke
The Ying Quartet

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
