Cityscapes with Daniel Pesca
Embrace the spirit of a bustling metropolis with music inspired by city life.
From Chicago Boulevards to the Big Apple itself, enjoy music that reflects the energy only a big city can bring.
This week's guest is composer and pianist Daniel Pesca.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Daniel Pesca, composer/pianist
Program
Hyde Park Boulevard
"Prelude"
"Lakeshore Drive (Capriccio)"
by Daniel Pesca
Daniel Pesca - piano
City Boy
by Judd Greenstein
Now Ensemble
Shotgun Houses
I. Shotgun Houses
III. Rome 1960
by Valerie Coleman
Harlem Quartet and David Shifrin - clarinet
Corner in Manhattan - I. Sixth Avenue in the Afternoon
by Michael Torke
The Ying Quartet