© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Feel the love: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sound Currents

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST
Candy hearts of various colors are arranged in the shape of a larger heart sit against a pink background
Christina Branco
/
Unsplash
Composer, performer, and social justice artist Anthony R. Green.

It’s all hearts on this week's Sound Currents! Share the love — whether its romantic or self-love — with music fit for Valentines Day.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Love Songs
by Faye-Ellen Silverman
Mary Barto - flute, Bruno Eicher - violin, Jeanne Corinne Goffi-Fynn

Limerence
by Paula Matthusen
James Moore - banjo, Paula Mattusen - electronics

Love Memory
by H. Leslie Adams
Darryl Taylor - tenor, Robin Guy - piano

Dialogues of Love (Love and Desire), Part 1
by Avner Dorman
David Lockington with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus

Lay All Your Love On Me
by ABBA (Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson, Bjoern K Ulvaeus), arr. by Caroline Shaw
Sō Percussion; Caroline Shaw - voice

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content