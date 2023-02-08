Feel the love: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sound Currents

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Love Songs

by Faye-Ellen Silverman

Mary Barto - flute, Bruno Eicher - violin, Jeanne Corinne Goffi-Fynn

Limerence

by Paula Matthusen

James Moore - banjo, Paula Mattusen - electronics

Love Memory

by H. Leslie Adams

Darryl Taylor - tenor, Robin Guy - piano

Dialogues of Love (Love and Desire), Part 1

by Avner Dorman

David Lockington with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus

Lay All Your Love On Me

by ABBA (Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson, Bjoern K Ulvaeus), arr. by Caroline Shaw

Sō Percussion; Caroline Shaw - voice