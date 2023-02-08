Feel the love: Celebrate Valentine's Day with Sound Currents
It’s all hearts on this week's Sound Currents! Share the love — whether its romantic or self-love — with music fit for Valentines Day.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Love Songs
by Faye-Ellen Silverman
Mary Barto - flute, Bruno Eicher - violin, Jeanne Corinne Goffi-Fynn
Limerence
by Paula Matthusen
James Moore - banjo, Paula Mattusen - electronics
Love Memory
by H. Leslie Adams
Darryl Taylor - tenor, Robin Guy - piano
Dialogues of Love (Love and Desire), Part 1
by Avner Dorman
David Lockington with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus
Lay All Your Love On Me
by ABBA (Benny Goeran, Bror Andersson, Bjoern K Ulvaeus), arr. by Caroline Shaw
Sō Percussion; Caroline Shaw - voice