UMKC Conservatory honors distinguished alumni at this year's Crescendo
Hear our conversations with three distinguished UMKC Conservatory alumni and find out what it means to them to be honored at this year's "Crescendo" performance.
“Crescendo” is the yearly collage-style performance put together by the talented students and faculty of the UMKC Conservatory. The event helps raise funds for conservatory scholarships.
This year, Classical KC is previewing Crescendo through the lens of honored Conservatory alumni.
Listen below to our conversations with Charles Bruffy, Robert Battle, and Narong Prangcharoen.
Charles Bruffy
Charles Bruffy (MM 1988) is director of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus and the Grammy-Award winning KC Chorale.
Robert Battle
Robert Battle (BM 2011) travelled across the state from St. Louis to study at UMKC and is currently director of music education for Washington DC public schools.
Narong Prangcharoen
A native of northern Thailand, composer Narong Prangcharoen (DMA 2010) is Dean of the college of music at Mahidol University in Thailand.