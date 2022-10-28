© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical KC Spotlight

UMKC Conservatory honors distinguished alumni at this year's Crescendo

KCUR | By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
UMKC Conservatory
UMKC Conservatory
/

Hear our conversations with three distinguished UMKC Conservatory alumni and find out what it means to them to be honored at this year's "Crescendo" performance.

Crescendo” is the yearly collage-style performance put together by the talented students and faculty of the UMKC Conservatory. The event helps raise funds for conservatory scholarships.

This year, Classical KC is previewing Crescendo through the lens of honored Conservatory alumni.

Listen below to our conversations with Charles Bruffy, Robert Battle, and Narong Prangcharoen.

Charles Bruffy

Charles Bruffy
courtesy of the artist
/
Charles Bruffy

Charles Bruffy (MM 1988) is director of the Kansas City Symphony Chorus and the Grammy-Award winning KC Chorale.

Robert Battle

Robert Battle.jpeg
Derek Rene Johnson
/
Music educator Robert Battle
Robert Battle

Robert Battle (BM 2011) travelled across the state from St. Louis to study at UMKC and is currently director of music education for Washington DC public schools.

Narong Prangcharoen

Composer Narong Prangcharoen.
Courtesy of artist.
/
Composer Narong Prangcharoen.
Narong Prangcharoen

A native of northern Thailand, composer Narong Prangcharoen (DMA 2010) is Dean of the college of music at Mahidol University in Thailand.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
