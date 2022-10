Verdi's transcendent and terrifying Requiem and Rautavaara's rhapsodic Fantasia for Violin and Orchestra

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to La Forza del Destino

by Giuseppe Verdi

Live performance, March 2012

Fantasia for Violin and Orchestra

by Einojuhani Rautavaara

Anne Akiko Meyers

Live performance, March 2017

Requiem

by Giuseppe Verdi

Amber Wagner, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Dimitri Pittas, tenor

Jordan Bisch, bass baritone

Kansas City Symphony Chorus, Charles Bruffy - director