Celebrating Kansas City's contemporary composers
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers in the first of a series of shows highlighting all local artists.
Learn more about newEar's 30th seasion at newear.org.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Safe Passage
by Laura Whitney-Johnson
Ensemble Plus 47
We Were All
by Yotam Haber
David Bloom with Contemporaneous
Ironhorses
by Nick Omiccioli
Pan Pacific Ensemble
Night Thoughts
by Chen Yi
The Azure Ensemble
On Thin Ice
by James Mobberley
R. Winston Morris with Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble
Whisper from Afar
by Narong Prangcharoen
Asia - America New Music Institute: GaHyun Cho - violin, Marek Szpakiewicz - cello, Benjamin Salisbury - piano