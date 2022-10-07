© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Celebrating Kansas City's contemporary composers

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
Angie Jennings
Members of newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble.

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers in the first of a series of shows highlighting all local artists.

Learn more about newEar's 30th seasion at newear.org.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Safe Passage
by Laura Whitney-Johnson
Ensemble Plus 47

We Were All
by Yotam Haber
David Bloom with Contemporaneous

Ironhorses
by Nick Omiccioli
Pan Pacific Ensemble

Night Thoughts
by Chen Yi
The Azure Ensemble

On Thin Ice
by James Mobberley
R. Winston Morris with Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Whisper from Afar
by Narong Prangcharoen
Asia - America New Music Institute: GaHyun Cho - violin, Marek Szpakiewicz - cello, Benjamin Salisbury - piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
