Celebrating Kansas City's contemporary composers

Learn more about newEar's 30th seasion at newear.org.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Safe Passage

by Laura Whitney-Johnson

Ensemble Plus 47

We Were All

by Yotam Haber

David Bloom with Contemporaneous

Ironhorses

by Nick Omiccioli

Pan Pacific Ensemble

Night Thoughts

by Chen Yi

The Azure Ensemble

On Thin Ice

by James Mobberley

R. Winston Morris with Tennessee Tech Tuba Ensemble

Whisper from Afar

by Narong Prangcharoen

Asia - America New Music Institute: GaHyun Cho - violin, Marek Szpakiewicz - cello, Benjamin Salisbury - piano