These Kansas City groups are making opera more exciting — even if you think you don’t like opera

To many, opera has a reputation for being a difficult art form to get into. The stories are often set in the past, the music is frequently in other languages and sung in a style that is unfamiliar to modern ears, and performances can last for upwards of three hours.

Local groups like the Kansas City Festival Opera and the Opus 76 string quartet are attempting to remove some of these barriers to accessing opera, while showcasing its ability to be fun and relevant. Other organizations introduce opera to audiences in a more traditional way. Lyric Opera of Kansas City and its offshoot program Orpheus KC create events around lavish full-scale productions that invite audiences to engage critically with opera as an art form.

Learn more about these groups and how Kansas City is full of opera-tunities that showcase the beauty of opera while challenging its stuffy, archaic reputation.

Kansas City Festival Opera

Andy Newbegin / Kansas City Festival Opera Lauren Auge rehearses for Kansas City Festival Opera's inaugural performance of "Il Trovatore."

Lauren Auge wanted to be a part of something that highlighted local artistry and gave the Kansas City community a more accessible way to experience opera. She reached out to local singers and artisans to create the Kansas City Festival Opera, a group dedicated to providing high quality operatic performances using primarily local talent. The company holds its inaugural performances of Verdi's “Il Trovatore” on June 23 and June 25.

The Kansas City Festival Opera intends to perform during the summer, when other companies go dormant for their off season. The company's production of “Il Trovatore” is free to the public and will be performed by a small cast with accompanying piano. Light costuming and only a few props keeps the performances affordable and emphasizes the acting and vocal chops of the performers.

Auge considers “Il Trovatore” to be a good first opera for newcomers because it encompasses the versatility of opera while sticking to standard story tropes.

"It's honest emotions but with high drama and with high camp. Opera, I think, in this day and age is often very campy. And it should be. I think that's part of the enjoyable thing about it," Auge said.

The group is currently deliberating on two operas for the 2024 season.

Opus 76

Gary Rohman / Opus 76 The Opus 76 string quartet performs in front of a small live audience.

The Opus 76 string quartet has been bringing the greatest hits of classical music to Kansas City through short, intimate concerts for the last year and a half. This September, they are expanding their repertoire to include the highlights of two of Mozart's operas: “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Don Giovanni.”

The quartet will be joined by local opera singers for the hour long performances taking place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on the evenings of September 27 and 28.

"What I'm trying to do is just cherry-pick moments from the opera that we can relate to emotionally through our daily lives that don't necessarily follow the chronology of the opera," said Keith Stanfield, Opus 76 violinist and host of this concert series.

Stanfield's goal with any performance is to entertain the audience sitting in front of him, which is part of the reason why the quartet chose to begin their foray into opera with Mozart.

"His whole compositional output, to me, was based around interpersonal connection. And he combined that with amazing technical knowledge," Stanfield said.

Newcomers to opera can hear the best of Mozart's operatic compositions with tickets starting at $30. The intimate environment of the concert space allows audience members to connect with their loved ones through the shared experience of music.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Don Ipock / Lyric Opera of Kansas City Actors at the Kansas City Lyric Opera perform a scene from "La Traviata" in its November 2022 production.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, founded in 1958, is the area's largest and oldest opera company. The organization brings the traditional opera experience to life through elaborate costumes, sets, and world-class musicians. Audiences can expect to experience the full scope of professional opera through its productions.

This September, the 2023-2024 season kicks off with Pietro Mascagni's “Cavalleria rusticana” and Ruggero Leoncavallo's “Pagliacci.”

Beyond just staging performances, Lyric Opera offers a variety of outreach programs targeted at both children and adults. Third to fifth grade students can learn about music and emotional intelligence through the touring performance “Sketchbook for Ollie.” Adults have access to educational lectures and conversations via the programs Opera Dives Deep and Pre-Opera Talks. Through these programs, Lyric Opera attempts to connect Kansas Citians of all ages with opera both emotionally and intellectually.

Orpheus KC

Noel Muse / Orpheus KC Members of Orpheus KC talk to each other at the 2023 Orpheus Affair.

Orpheus KC is an organization affiliated with Lyric Opera that offers opportunities for Kansas Citians to get involved with opera in their community. Though it was initially meant to be a chance for young professionals to experience opera, it has since expanded to include members of all ages.

The organization hosts a variety of communal events including happy hours, trips, and the annual Orpheus Affair, an evening celebration of opera. Orpheus KC offers different tiers of membership, beginning with $20 seasonal memberships and $40 annual memberships.

Orpheus KC is an avenue through which newcomers to opera can interact communally with the art form while attending performances and educational events.

Whether going to a live performance or listening on-air, Kansas City offers many ways to experience opera.

Want to dip your toes into opera? Enjoy our Spotify playlist that weaves together popular arias with instrumental works throughout history.