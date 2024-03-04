Got spring fever? Here are free classical concerts in Kansas City this March to help lure you outside

From orchestral to chamber music - or even Latin chants - Kansas City has musical performances for everyone this month, no matter your taste. And, many of these performances are at a hard-to-beat price point: free.

From the outside, classical music is often viewed as being the exclusive realm of evening dress and strands of pearls, reserved for the elite with pricey tickets and strict rules of conduct.

But many organizations create come-as-you-are opportunities to invite people to enjoy their music and community, and work diligently to remove these perceived barriers, particularly cost.

Here's our list of some free concerts to fill your March with performances, lunchtime concerts and weekend shows.

Sinfonia Romantika

Robert Cort / Kansas City Civic Orchestra The Kansas City Civic Orchestra in Helzberg Hall.

When: Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212

Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212 Tickets: Free, no reservation required

The Kansas City Civic Orchestra has performed for over 50 years, inviting both amateurs and professionals to play in a community orchestra. The Kansas City Civic Orchestra offers musicians of all ability levels an opportunity to perform and showcase their talents.

Guest conductor Matthew Pavon will lead the Symphony Orchestra in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, Saint-Saëns’s Danse Bacchanale, and others. Who knows, after attending you might even be inspired to audition yourself.



Te Deum - Chanted Vespers for Lent

Courtesy of Te Deum / Te Deum A member of Te Deum sings while accompanied by string instruments.

When: Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. Where: Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 416 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 416 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105 Tickets: Free, no reservation required

Gregorian chants are one of the earliest forms of classical music, beginning in the ninth century. If you’ve never heard a live performance, the Chanted Vespers for Lent might be for you. The vocal resonance of the choir is sure to bring a newfound serenity to your life.

Tenors and basses from Te Deum will perform this 40 minute Latin prayer service, and the performance is open to people of all religions.



Ruel Joyce Series at Midwest Trust Center

When: Mondays at noon in March

Mondays at noon in March Where: Polsky Theatre at Midwest Trust Center

Polsky Theatre at Midwest Trust Center Tickets: Free, no reservation required

The long-running Ruel Joyce and Jaz Series at Johnson County Community College have presented some of Kansas City’s finest musicians for a noon concert most Mondays at noon (classical chamber music) and Tuesdays at noon (jazz) for 35 years, during the academic year (September to May).

Upcoming performances include Kansas City Symphony principal cellist Mark Gibbs and pianist Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich (March 11), Andrew Ouloette Trio (March 12), and vocalist Stella Markou and pianist Ellen Sommer (March 18).

Park University International Center for Music Orchestra with Guest Conductor Laura Jackson

Larry F. Levenson / Park ICM Members of the Park ICM Orchestra

When: Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 8701 NW River Park Dr, Parkville, MO 64152

Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, 8701 NW River Park Dr, Parkville, MO 64152 Tickets: Free with reservation

Music Director and Conductor for the Reno Philharmonic Association, Laura Jackson, will return to the Midwest to conduct the Park University annual spring concert. The ICM String Quartet will be featured during the program in their first performance with the orchestra. The orchestra will perform works by Franz Schubert, Edward Elgar and Patrick Harlin.

This concert is another chance to support younger musicians who may someday become a household name.

Kansas City Wind Symphony

Jenny McGill The Kansas City Wind Symphony led by Conductor Langston Hemenway.

When: Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m.

Where: Village Presbyterian Church

Tickets: Free, no reservation required

The Kansas City Wind Symphony has a program to take you around the world. Their upcoming concert,

“Audissey - A Musical Journey," features music by legendary wind composers Frank Ticheli and Percy Grainger.



Kansas City Chorale: Spring Song

Spencer Pope / The Kansas City Chorale Members of the Kansas City Chorale performing at Country Club United Methodist Church.

When: Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Where: The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111 Tickets: Free with reservation

Nothing is more tempting than a concert at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art at the beginning of spring. The Grammy Award-winning Kansas City Chorale’s Spring Concert is the perfect way to kick off the new season. This celebration of spring and Easter will be held in Kirkwood Hall.

If the weather’s nice, you could even have a picnic on the Nelson-Atkins lawn before the show to really get into the spring spirit.

If you’re looking for more concerts to attend in the area, be sure to check out Classical KC’s community events calendar.

