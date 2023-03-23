The UMKC Music/Media Library is shining a light on underrepresented composers
A resource and place of discovery for students and the public, UMKC's Music/Media Library is home to over 130,000 scores, recordings, books and other materials. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll talks with Nara Newcomer and Libby Hanssen about the library's "Shining A Light" project, which highlights underrepresented musical voices. Plus, we will hear music by Joan Tower, Libby Larsen, Viet Cuong, Chen Yi and more.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guests
Nara Newcomer, Head - UMKC Music/Media Library
Libby Hanssen, Library Information Specialist Senior
Program
Copperwave
by Joan Tower
Gaudete Brass
Gavel Patter
by Libby Larsen
CanAm Piano Duo
Memory
Memory
by Chen Yi
Patrick Yim - violin
Naica
by Viet Cuong
Dylan Ward - saxophone, delay effects
Camelot - Traversing Great Solitude
by Juliana Hall
The Lynx Project
Fuga E Misterio
Oblivion
Liber Tango
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott
Imani Winds
You can learn more about the Music/Media Library and their "Shining A Light" project at library.umkc.edu. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.