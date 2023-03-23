The UMKC Music/Media Library is shining a light on underrepresented composers

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Nara Newcomer, Head - UMKC Music/Media Library

Libby Hanssen, Library Information Specialist Senior

Program

Copperwave

by Joan Tower

Gaudete Brass

Gavel Patter

by Libby Larsen

CanAm Piano Duo

Memory

by Chen Yi

Patrick Yim - violin

Naica

by Viet Cuong

Dylan Ward - saxophone, delay effects

Camelot - Traversing Great Solitude

by Juliana Hall

The Lynx Project

Fuga E Misterio

Oblivion

Liber Tango

by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott

Imani Winds

You can learn more about the Music/Media Library and their "Shining A Light" project at library.umkc.edu. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.