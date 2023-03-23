© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The UMKC Music/Media Library is shining a light on underrepresented composers

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT
image003.jpg
Courtesy of the UMKC Music/Media Library
/
A student browses the collection at UMKC's Music/Media Library

A resource and place of discovery for students and the public, UMKC's Music/Media Library is home to over 130,000 scores, recordings, books and other materials. Classical KC's Brooke Knoll talks with Nara Newcomer and Libby Hanssen about the library's "Shining A Light" project, which highlights underrepresented musical voices. Plus, we will hear music by Joan Tower, Libby Larsen, Viet Cuong, Chen Yi and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

Nara Newcomer, Head - UMKC Music/Media Library
Libby Hanssen, Library Information Specialist Senior

Program

Copperwave
by Joan Tower
Gaudete Brass

Gavel Patter
by Libby Larsen
CanAm Piano Duo
Memory

Memory
by Chen Yi
Patrick Yim - violin

Naica
by Viet Cuong
Dylan Ward - saxophone, delay effects

Camelot - Traversing Great Solitude
by Juliana Hall
The Lynx Project

Fuga E Misterio
Oblivion
Liber Tango
by Astor Piazzolla, arr. by Jeff Scott
Imani Winds

You can learn more about the Music/Media Library and their "Shining A Light" project at library.umkc.edu. You can also connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.

Shining a Light performers.png
Courtesy of the UMKC Music/Media Library
/
UMKC Conservatory students will perform at the April 4th "Shining A Light" concert.

Tags
Kansas City Local Feature UMKC Conservatory of Music and DanceUMKCClassical KCclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
