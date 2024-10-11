Find information about each candidate below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación, encontrará información sobre cada candidato, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del Votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Johnson County District Court is the 10th Judicial District in Kansas. The court itself oversees all trial proceedings in Johnson County, in both civil and criminal matters.

The judges on this court are appointed by the governor and face retention elections every four years.

This year, 10 of the district’s 22 judges are up for retention votes. All of the judges are running unopposed.



Division 2

James Vano (incumbent / actual)

Judge James Vano has been on the Johnson County bench for more than 20 years and was originally appointed by Republican Gov. Bill Graves in 2002. Voters have retained him five times previously. He earned a law degree from Washburn University in 1981. Prior to his appointment, he worked in private practice in Overland Park and also served three years as a district magistrate judge in Johnson County. According to his bio, he is also a captain in the Civil Air Patrol squadron based at New Century.

El juez James Vano lleva más de 20 años en el banquillo del condado de Johnson y fue nombrado originalmente por el gobernador republicano Bill Graves en 2002. Los votantes le han reelegido cinco veces anteriormente. Se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Washburn en 1981. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó en la práctica privada en Overland Park y también se desempeñó durante tres años como juez magistrado de distrito en el Condado Johnson. Según su biografía, también es capitán del escuadrón de la Patrulla Aérea Civil con base en New Century.

Division 3

Thomas Sutherland (incumbent / actual)

Judge Thomas Sutherland was first appointed to the Johnson County District Court by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2003. Voters have retained him five times previously. He earned a law degree from Washburn University in 1984. Prior to his appointment, he worked in private practice for an Overland Park firm for more than 15 years. He lives in Lenexa and is a member of both the Kansas and Missouri bar associations.

El juez Thomas Sutherland fue nombrado por primera vez para el Tribunal de Distrito del Condado Johnson por la gobernadora demócrata Kathleen Sebelius en 2003. Los votantes le han reelegido cinco veces anteriormente. Se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Washburn en 1984. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó en la práctica privada para un bufete de Overland Park durante más de 15 años. Vive en Lenexa y es miembro de los colegios de abogados de Kansas y Missouri.

Division 6

Robert Wonnell (incumbent / actual)

Appointed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in 2015, Judge Robert Wonnell is standing for retention for a third time. He earned a law degree from the University of Kansas in 2001. Prior to his appointment, he worked in private practice for Kansas City, Kansas-based firm Van Cleave and Phillips for 15 years. In 2022, the Johnson County Bar Association awarded him the Earl O’Connor Civility Award. He’s also a member of the Johnson County Mental Health Advisory Board.

Nombrado por el gobernador republicano Sam Brownback en 2015, el juez Robert Wonnell se presenta a la reelección por tercera vez. Se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas en 2001. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó en la práctica privada para la firma Van Cleave y Phillips, con sede en Kansas City, Kansas, durante 15 años. En 2022, el Colegio de Abogados del condado de Johnson le concedió el Premio al Civismo Earl O'Connor. También es miembro de la Junta Asesora de Salud Mental del Condado de Johnson.



Division 8

James Charles Droege (incumbent / actual)

Judge James Charles Droege was appointed to the Johnson County District Court by Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius in 2007. Voters have previously retained him four times. Last year, he completed a two-year stint as the chief judge of Johnson County District Court, an appointment made by the Kansas Supreme Court. He earned a law degree and a master’s degree in business administration from Washburn University. He has previously served as a municipal court judge in Edgerton and De Soto and ran his own private practice as an attorney in Overland Park for more than 15 years.

El juez James Charles Droege fue nombrado para el Tribunal de Distrito del Condado Johnson por la gobernadora demócrata Kathleen Sebelius en 2007. Los votantes le han reelegido cuatro veces. El año pasado, completó un periodo de dos años como juez jefe del Tribunal de Distrito del Condado Johnson, un nombramiento realizado por el Tribunal Supremo de Kansas. Es licenciado en Derecho y tiene una maestría en Administración de Empresas por la Universidad de Washburn. Anteriormente se desempeñó como juez de los tribunales municipales de Edgerton y De Soto y dirigió su propio bufete privado como abogado en Overland Park durante más de 15 años.

Division 11

Joann Woltman (incumbent / actual)

Judge Joann Woltman is standing for her first retention election, having been appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in January 2023. A native of Colorado, Woltman holds a law degree from Washburn University. Prior to her appointment, she worked in private practice for the Overland Park firm Littler Mendelson, a firm specializing in labor and employment litigation. Before that, Woltmann worked for a firm where she litigated consumer, wage and class-action cases.

La jueza Joann Woltman se presenta a su primera elección de retención, tras haber sido nombrada por la gobernadora demócrata Laura Kelly en enero de 2023. Natural de Colorado, Woltman es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Washburn. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó en la práctica privada para la firma Littler Mendelson de Overland Park, una firma especializada en litigios laborales y de empleo. Antes de eso, Woltmann trabajó para un bufete en el que litigó casos de consumidores, salarios y demandas colectivas.

Division 13

Brenda Cameron (incumbent / actual)

Judge Brenda Cameron has served on the Johnson County District Court for more than 20 years, having been appointed in 2002 by Republican Gov. Bill Graves. Voters have previously retained her five times. She holds an undergraduate degree in journalism and a law degree from the University of Kansas. Prior to her appointment, she worked two separate stints in the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. She is currently president of the Kansas District Judges Association.

La juez Brenda Cameron se ha desempeñado en el Tribunal de Distrito del Condado Johnson durante más de 20 años, habiendo sido nombrada en 2002 por el gobernador republicano Bill Graves. Los votantes la han reelegido en cinco ocasiones. Es licenciada en periodismo y en derecho por la Universidad de Kansas. Antes de su nombramiento, trabajó durante dos periodos distintos en la Fiscalía del Condado Johnson. Actualmente es presidenta de la Asociación de Jueces de Distrito de Kansas.

Division 14

Jennifer Orth Myers (incumbent / actual)

Judge Paul Burmaster is seeking his second retention vote, having been originally appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in 2019. Prior to that, he spent more than 25 years in private practice representing clients throughout the Kansas City metro in a variety of cases totaling more than 40 jury trials, from DUI to first-degree murder. He now serves as a judge in the district court’s family division, handling cases dealing with divorce, parentage and protection orders. He holds a law degree from the University of Kansas.

El juez Paul Burmaster busca su segundo voto de retención, tras haber sido nombrado originalmente por la gobernadora demócrata Laura Kelly en 2019. Antes de eso, pasó más de 25 años en la práctica privada representando a clientes en todo el área metropolitana de Kansas City en una variedad de casos que suman más de 40 juicios con jurado, desde DUI (manejando bajo la influencia) hasta asesinato en primer grado. Ahora se desempeña como juez en la división de familia del tribunal de distrito, llevando casos de divorcio, filiación y órdenes de protección. Es licenciado en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas.



Division 20

Stephanie Goodenow (incumbent / actual)

Judge Stephanie Goodenow of Lenexa is standing for her first retention vote. She joined the court in January 2023 after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to one of three new judge positions added to the bench in Johnson County. She holds a law degree from the University of Kansas. Prior to her appointment, she founded her own private practice and was recognized among the top 50 women lawyers in Kansas and Missouri by the publication “Super Lawyers.”

La jueza Stephanie Goodenow de Lenexa se presenta a su primer voto de retención. Se incorporó al tribunal en enero de 2023 tras ser nombrada por la gobernadora demócrata Laura Kelly para uno de los tres nuevos puestos de juez añadidos al banquillo en el Condado Johnson. Es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas. Antes de su nombramiento, fundó su propio bufete privado y fue reconocida entre las 50 mejores abogadas de Kansas y Missouri por la publicación “Super Lawyers.”

Division 21

Catherine Decena Triplett (incumbent / actual)

Judge Catherine Decena Triplett of De Soto is standing for her first retention vote. She joined the court in January 2023 after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to one of three new judge positions added to the bench in Johnson County. Prior to her appointment, she owned her own law firm in Shawnee, focused on criminal law, family law, probate law and mediation. She earned a law degree from the University of Kansas.

La jueza Catherine Decena Triplett de De Soto se presenta a su primer voto de retención. Se incorporó al tribunal en enero de 2023 tras ser nombrada por la gobernadora demócrata Laura Kelly para uno de los tres nuevos puestos de juez añadidos a la judicatura en el Condado Johnson. Antes de su nombramiento, era propietaria de su propio bufete de abogados en Shawnee, enfocado en derecho penal, derecho de familia, derecho testamentario y mediación. Es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas.

Division 22

Jason Billam (incumbent / actual)

Judge Jason Billam of Olathe is standing for his first retention vote. He joined the court in January 2023 after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to one of three new judge positions added to the bench in Johnson County. Prior to his appointment, Billam was a co-founder and attorney with Billam & Henderson in Overland Park, specializing in homicide, drug crimes, domestic violence and property crimes. A native of Kansas City, Missouri, he earned a law degree from the University of Kansas.

El juez Jason Billam de Olathe se presenta a su primer voto de retención. Se incorporó al tribunal en enero de 2023 tras ser nombrado por la gobernadora demócrata Laura Kelly para uno de los tres nuevos puestos de juez añadidos a la judicatura en el condado de Johnson. Antes de su nombramiento, Billam fue cofundador y abogado de Billam & Henderson en Overland Park, especializado en homicidios, delitos de drogas, violencia doméstica y delitos contra la propiedad. Natural de Kansas City, Missouri, se licenció en Derecho por la Universidad de Kansas.