The Classical KC Concert Hall: Stanislav and Friends 2023
Experience some of Kansas City's best classical musicians in performance with Classical KC's broadcast of 'Stanislav and Friends 2023' presented by the Park University's International Center for Music. Maria Ioudenitch, Behzod Abduraimov and others take the stage to perform works by Amy Beach, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Modest Mussorgsky and more. Also, Stanislav Ioudenitch performs Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Ben Sayevich - violin, Daniel Veis - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano
Navarro for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 33
by Pablo de Sarasate
Ilhom Mukhiddinov, Laurel Gagnon - violin, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich - piano
Nocturnes, L91
by Claude Debussy, transcribed by Maurice Ravel
Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano
Flight of the Bumblebee
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano
Adagio und Rondo
by Carl Maria von Weber
Dilshod Narzillaev - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano
Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23
by Amy Beach
Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano
Pictures at an Exhibition
by Modest Mussorgsky
Behzod Abduraimov - piano
Forgotten Melodies 1, Op. 38 - III. Danza Festiva
by Nikolai Medtner
Kenny Broberg - piano
(From Stanislav and Friends 2022)
Der Zigeunerbaron Overture
by Johann Strauss Jr.
Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra
Forgotten Melodies, Op. 39/4 - Canzona Matinata
by Nikolai Medtner, arr. by Kenny Broberg
Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano
Concerto No. 1 in Bb minor, Op. 23
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Stanislav Ioudenitch - piano
Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra
Our thanks to Park University's International Center for Music. You can learn more about their programs and upcoming events at icm.park.edu.