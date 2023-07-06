© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
KCUR 89.3 is temporarily broadcasting at low power.
The Classical KC Concert Hall: Stanislav and Friends 2023

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT
Stanislav Ioudenitch performs with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra
Kenny Johnson
/
Stanislav Ioudenitch performs with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Experience some of Kansas City's best classical musicians in performance with Classical KC's broadcast of 'Stanislav and Friends 2023' presented by the Park University's International Center for Music. Maria Ioudenitch, Behzod Abduraimov and others take the stage to perform works by Amy Beach, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Modest Mussorgsky and more. Also, Stanislav Ioudenitch performs Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Stanislav and Friends 2023 - Part 1
Hear performances by Behzod Abduraimov, Ben Sayevich, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Daniel Veis and more.
Pianist Behzod Abduraimov performs at "Stanislav and Friends 2023"

Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Ben Sayevich - violin, Daniel Veis - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano

Navarro for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 33
by Pablo de Sarasate
Ilhom Mukhiddinov, Laurel Gagnon - violin, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich - piano

Nocturnes, L91
by Claude Debussy, transcribed by Maurice Ravel
Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano

Flight of the Bumblebee
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano

Adagio und Rondo
by Carl Maria von Weber
Dilshod Narzillaev - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano

Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23
by Amy Beach
Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano

Pictures at an Exhibition
by Modest Mussorgsky
Behzod Abduraimov - piano

Forgotten Melodies 1, Op. 38 - III. Danza Festiva
by Nikolai Medtner
Kenny Broberg - piano
(From Stanislav and Friends 2022)

Stanislav and Friends 2023 - Part 2
Hear performances from violinist Maria Ioudenitch and pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch with Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra.
Violinist Maria Ioudenitch performs at Stanislav and Friends 2023

Der Zigeunerbaron Overture
by Johann Strauss Jr.
Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Forgotten Melodies, Op. 39/4 - Canzona Matinata
by Nikolai Medtner, arr. by Kenny Broberg
Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano

Concerto No. 1 in Bb minor, Op. 23
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Stanislav Ioudenitch - piano
Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Our thanks to Park University's International Center for Music. You can learn more about their programs and upcoming events at icm.park.edu.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
