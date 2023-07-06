The Classical KC Concert Hall: Stanislav and Friends 2023

Host

Brooke Knoll

Stanislav and Friends 2023 - Part 1 Hear performances by Behzod Abduraimov, Ben Sayevich, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Daniel Veis and more. Listen • 59:39

Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Ben Sayevich - violin, Daniel Veis - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano

Navarro for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 33

by Pablo de Sarasate

Ilhom Mukhiddinov, Laurel Gagnon - violin, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich - piano

Nocturnes, L91

by Claude Debussy, transcribed by Maurice Ravel

Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano

Flight of the Bumblebee

by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Michael Davidman, Sergey Belyavsky - piano

Adagio und Rondo

by Carl Maria von Weber

Dilshod Narzillaev - cello, Lolita Lisavskaya-Sayevich - piano

Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23

by Amy Beach

Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano

Pictures at an Exhibition

by Modest Mussorgsky

Behzod Abduraimov - piano

Forgotten Melodies 1, Op. 38 - III. Danza Festiva

by Nikolai Medtner

Kenny Broberg - piano

(From Stanislav and Friends 2022)

Stanislav and Friends 2023 - Part 2 Hear performances from violinist Maria Ioudenitch and pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch with Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra. Listen • 59:39

Der Zigeunerbaron Overture

by Johann Strauss Jr.

Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Forgotten Melodies, Op. 39/4 - Canzona Matinata

by Nikolai Medtner, arr. by Kenny Broberg

Maria Ioudenitch - violin, Michael Davidman - piano

Concerto No. 1 in Bb minor, Op. 23

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Stanislav Ioudenitch - piano

Andres Franco and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Our thanks to Park University's International Center for Music. You can learn more about their programs and upcoming events at icm.park.edu.