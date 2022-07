Stanislav and Friends on Classical KC

Host

Dan Margolies

Program

Fantasie Negre No. 1 in E minor

by Florence Price

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Suite No. 1 in G minor for Two Pianos, Op. 5 - III. Tears

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Stanislav Ioudenitch and Kenny Broberg, piano

Danza Espanola No. 1

by Manuel De Falla, arr. by Fritz Kreisler

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

Piano Trio in E minor Op. 90 "Dumky"

by Antonín Dvořák

Ben Sayevich, violin

Daniel Veis, cello

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano

Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

by Maurice Ravel

Bruce Sorrell and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

Romance Op. 4 - Do Not Sing, My Beauty

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

Our thanks to Larry Johnson for his assistance.

You can learn more about Park University's International Center for Music at icm.park.edu.