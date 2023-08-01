The Classical KC Concert Hall: Ulysses Quartet

Host

Wild Summer

by Joan Tower

Rəqs (Dance)

by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh

At the Purchaser's Option

by Rhiannon Giddens

Quartet in Eb major, Op. 44, No. 3

by Felix Mendelssohn

You can learn more about the Ulysses Quartet at ulpyssesquartet.com. More information about the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City and their upcoming events can be found at chambermusic.org.