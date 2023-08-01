© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Classical KC Concert Hall: Ulysses Quartet

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
The Ulysses Quartet performs inside Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, November 2022
Andy Schwartz
/
Veritography
The Ulysses Quartet performs inside Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, November 2022

Classical KC takes you inside Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral for a performance by the award winning Ulysses Quartet presented by the Friends of Chamber Music. We'll hear works by Joan Tower, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Rhiannon Giddens and Felix Mendelssohn.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Wild Summer
by Joan Tower

Rəqs (Dance)
by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh

At the Purchaser's Option
by Rhiannon Giddens

Quartet in Eb major, Op. 44, No. 3
by Felix Mendelssohn

You can learn more about the Ulysses Quartet at ulpyssesquartet.com. More information about the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City and their upcoming events can be found at chambermusic.org.

The Ulysses Quartet receives an ovation from the crowd inside Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, November 2022
Andy Schwartz
/
Veritography
The Ulysses Quartet receives an ovation from the crowd inside Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, November 2022

Classical KC Concert Hall Classical KCLocal musicperforming artsFriends of Chamber Music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
