The Classical KC Concert Hall: Ulysses Quartet
Classical KC takes you inside Kansas City's Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral for a performance by the award winning Ulysses Quartet presented by the Friends of Chamber Music. We'll hear works by Joan Tower, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, Rhiannon Giddens and Felix Mendelssohn.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Wild Summer
by Joan Tower
Rəqs (Dance)
by Franghiz Ali-Zadeh
At the Purchaser's Option
by Rhiannon Giddens
Quartet in Eb major, Op. 44, No. 3
by Felix Mendelssohn
You can learn more about the Ulysses Quartet at ulpyssesquartet.com. More information about the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City and their upcoming events can be found at chambermusic.org.