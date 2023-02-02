The Emerson String Quartet is playing its final performances, including a stop in Kansas City
After nearly 50 years, the Grammy-Award winning Emerson String Quartet is embarking on its farewell tour. Before their Friends of Chamber Music performance in Kansas City, Classical KC's Brooke Knoll spoke with violinist and co-founder Eugene Drucker about the group's history and future. We'll hear Emerson recordings of music by Tchaikovsky and Schubert.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Eugene Drucker, violin and co-founder
Program
String Quartet no.1 in D major, op.11
I. Moderato e semplice
IV. Finale - Allegro giusto - Allegro vivace
by Peter Tchaikovsky
String Quintet in C, D.956
III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)
IV. Allegretto
by Franz Schubert
With Mstislav Rostropovich, cello
String Quartet No. 12 In C Minor, D.703 - Quartettsatz
Allegro assai
by Franz Schubert
You can learn more about Eugene Drucker and the Emerson Quartet at emersonquartet.com, and more information about their February 18th Friends of Chamber Music performance can be found at chambermusic.org.