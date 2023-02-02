The Emerson String Quartet is playing its final performances, including a stop in Kansas City

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Eugene Drucker, violin and co-founder

Program

String Quartet no.1 in D major, op.11

I. Moderato e semplice

IV. Finale - Allegro giusto - Allegro vivace

by Peter Tchaikovsky

String Quintet in C, D.956

III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)

IV. Allegretto

by Franz Schubert

With Mstislav Rostropovich, cello

String Quartet No. 12 In C Minor, D.703 - Quartettsatz

Allegro assai

by Franz Schubert

You can learn more about Eugene Drucker and the Emerson Quartet at emersonquartet.com, and more information about their February 18th Friends of Chamber Music performance can be found at chambermusic.org.