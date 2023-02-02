© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

The Emerson String Quartet is playing its final performances, including a stop in Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST
EMERSON STRING QUARTET
Juergen Frank
/
EMERSON STRING QUARTET Eugene Drucker - violin, Philip Setzer - violin, Larry Dutton - viola, Paul Watkins - cello

After nearly 50 years, the Grammy-Award winning Emerson String Quartet is embarking on its farewell tour. Before their Friends of Chamber Music performance in Kansas City, Classical KC's Brooke Knoll spoke with violinist and co-founder Eugene Drucker about the group's history and future. We'll hear Emerson recordings of music by Tchaikovsky and Schubert.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Eugene Drucker, violin and co-founder

Program

String Quartet no.1 in D major, op.11
I. Moderato e semplice
IV. Finale - Allegro giusto - Allegro vivace
by Peter Tchaikovsky

String Quintet in C, D.956
III. Scherzo (Presto) - Trio (Andante sostenuto)
IV. Allegretto
by Franz Schubert
With Mstislav Rostropovich, cello

String Quartet No. 12 In C Minor, D.703 - Quartettsatz
Allegro assai
by Franz Schubert

You can learn more about Eugene Drucker and the Emerson Quartet at emersonquartet.com, and more information about their February 18th Friends of Chamber Music performance can be found at chambermusic.org.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
