The Classical KC Concert Hall: The Kansas City Chorale at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT
Nicholas Paradas
The Kansas City Chorale performs for the crowd inside Kirkwood Hall at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Grab a seat in between the enormous black and white marble columns inside Kirkwood Hall at the Nelson-Atkins Museums of Art and enjoy a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Kansas City Chorale. Charles Bruffy will lead the Chorale in works by Benedict Sheehan, Rene Clausen, Ēriks Ešenvalds and others.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Media Vita
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn
Patrick Grahm - baritone
Asher Tillman - hand drum

O Salutaris Hostias
by Ēriks Ešenvalds
Melanie Melcher Cuthbertson
Ariel Morris - sopranos

O Vos Omnes
by Pablo Casals

Credo
by Jessica Rudman

All That Have Life and Breath
by Rene Clausen
Rachel Field - soprano

The Tyger
by Rene Clausen

The Lamb
by Rene Clausen
Lindsey Lang - soprano

Springtime Gigue
by Benedict Sheehan
Erin Keller - hand drum

Sing to us Cedars
by Leah Tracey

P is for Paddy
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn
Maredith Barreth, Ariel Morris, Pam Williamson - soloists

Danny Boy
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn

Nicholas Paradas
Director Charles Bruffy leads the Kansas City Chorale in performance at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Easter Parade
by Irving Berlin

Live performance April 2023

Magnificat from the album "Life and Breath"
by Rene Clausen
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Pamela Williamson - sopranos

The Kansas City Chorale is under the direction of Charles Bruffy. You can learn more about the Chorale, their recordings and upcoming performances at kcchorale.org.

Classical KC Concert Hall Classical KCLocal musicThe Nelson-Atkins Museum of ArtKansas City Chorale
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
