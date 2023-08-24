The Classical KC Concert Hall: The Kansas City Chorale at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Media Vita

Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn

Patrick Grahm - baritone

Asher Tillman - hand drum

O Salutaris Hostias

by Ēriks Ešenvalds

Melanie Melcher Cuthbertson

Ariel Morris - sopranos

O Vos Omnes

by Pablo Casals

Credo

by Jessica Rudman

All That Have Life and Breath

by Rene Clausen

Rachel Field - soprano

The Tyger

by Rene Clausen

The Lamb

by Rene Clausen

Lindsey Lang - soprano

Springtime Gigue

by Benedict Sheehan

Erin Keller - hand drum

Sing to us Cedars

by Leah Tracey

P is for Paddy

Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn

Maredith Barreth, Ariel Morris, Pam Williamson - soloists

Danny Boy

Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn

Nicholas Paradas Director Charles Bruffy leads the Kansas City Chorale in performance at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Easter Parade

by Irving Berlin

Live performance April 2023

Magnificat from the album "Life and Breath"

by Rene Clausen

Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Pamela Williamson - sopranos

The Kansas City Chorale is under the direction of Charles Bruffy. You can learn more about the Chorale, their recordings and upcoming performances at kcchorale.org.