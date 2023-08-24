The Classical KC Concert Hall: The Kansas City Chorale at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Grab a seat in between the enormous black and white marble columns inside Kirkwood Hall at the Nelson-Atkins Museums of Art and enjoy a performance by the Grammy Award-winning Kansas City Chorale. Charles Bruffy will lead the Chorale in works by Benedict Sheehan, Rene Clausen, Ēriks Ešenvalds and others.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Media Vita
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn
Patrick Grahm - baritone
Asher Tillman - hand drum
O Salutaris Hostias
by Ēriks Ešenvalds
Melanie Melcher Cuthbertson
Ariel Morris - sopranos
O Vos Omnes
by Pablo Casals
Credo
by Jessica Rudman
All That Have Life and Breath
by Rene Clausen
Rachel Field - soprano
The Tyger
by Rene Clausen
The Lamb
by Rene Clausen
Lindsey Lang - soprano
Springtime Gigue
by Benedict Sheehan
Erin Keller - hand drum
Sing to us Cedars
by Leah Tracey
P is for Paddy
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn
Maredith Barreth, Ariel Morris, Pam Williamson - soloists
Danny Boy
Trad. arr. by Michael McGlynn
Easter Parade
by Irving Berlin
Live performance April 2023
Magnificat from the album "Life and Breath"
by Rene Clausen
Sarah Tannehill Anderson, Pamela Williamson - sopranos
The Kansas City Chorale is under the direction of Charles Bruffy. You can learn more about the Chorale, their recordings and upcoming performances at kcchorale.org.