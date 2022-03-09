From the Archives - Music from the Winter Olympics
The Parade of Nations at the Beijing Olympics was a whirlwind tour of some of the most familiar classical music ever written. Revisit highlights on this week’s show.
Compositions and Recordings
William Tell Overture (finale)
by Gioacchino Rossini
Piero Gamba with the London Symphony
'Spring' from The Four Seasons
by Antonio Vivaldi
Leonard Slatkin with the English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia
Voices of Spring
by Johann Strauss II
Carlos Kleiber with the Vienna Philharmonic
The Toreadors from Carmen
by Georges Bizet
Leopold Stokowski with the National Philharmonic
Light Cavalry Overture (excerpt)
by Franz von Suppe
Paul Paray with the Detroit Symphony
Grand March from 'Aida'
by Giuseppe Verdi
Massimo Freccia with the Phiharmonic Orchestra Rome
Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1
by Edward Elgar
Sir Adrian Boult with the New Symphony Orchestra of London
Arabian Dance from 'Nutcracker'
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops
Hungarian Dance No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Andre Vandernoot with Concertgebouw Orchestra
Turkish March from 'Ruins of Athens'
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Rene Liebowitz with New Symphony Orchestra of London
Skater's Waltz
by Emil Waldteufel
Charles Gerhardt with the London Symphony
Symphony No. 5 - Finale
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Antal Dorati with the London Symphony