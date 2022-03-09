© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Music from the Winter Olympics

Published March 9, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST
Themes and Variations
The Parade of Nations at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Parade of Nations at the Beijing Olympics was a whirlwind tour of some of the most familiar classical music ever written. Revisit highlights on this week’s show.

Compositions and Recordings

William Tell Overture (finale)
by Gioacchino Rossini
Piero Gamba with the London Symphony

'Spring' from The Four Seasons
by Antonio Vivaldi
Leonard Slatkin with the English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia

Voices of Spring
by Johann Strauss II
Carlos Kleiber with the Vienna Philharmonic

The Toreadors from Carmen
by Georges Bizet
Leopold Stokowski with the National Philharmonic

Light Cavalry Overture (excerpt)
by Franz von Suppe
Paul Paray with the Detroit Symphony

Grand March from 'Aida'
by Giuseppe Verdi
Massimo Freccia with the Phiharmonic Orchestra Rome

Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1
by Edward Elgar
Sir Adrian Boult with the New Symphony Orchestra of London

Arabian Dance from 'Nutcracker'
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops

Hungarian Dance No. 5
by Johannes Brahms
Andre Vandernoot with Concertgebouw Orchestra

Turkish March from 'Ruins of Athens'
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Rene Liebowitz with New Symphony Orchestra of London

Skater's Waltz
by Emil Waldteufel
Charles Gerhardt with the London Symphony

Symphony No. 5 - Finale
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Antal Dorati with the London Symphony

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
