From the Archives - Music from the Winter Olympics

Compositions and Recordings

William Tell Overture (finale)

by Gioacchino Rossini

Piero Gamba with the London Symphony

'Spring' from The Four Seasons

by Antonio Vivaldi

Leonard Slatkin with the English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia

Voices of Spring

by Johann Strauss II

Carlos Kleiber with the Vienna Philharmonic

The Toreadors from Carmen

by Georges Bizet

Leopold Stokowski with the National Philharmonic

Light Cavalry Overture (excerpt)

by Franz von Suppe

Paul Paray with the Detroit Symphony

Grand March from 'Aida'

by Giuseppe Verdi

Massimo Freccia with the Phiharmonic Orchestra Rome

Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1

by Edward Elgar

Sir Adrian Boult with the New Symphony Orchestra of London

Arabian Dance from 'Nutcracker'

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops

Hungarian Dance No. 5

by Johannes Brahms

Andre Vandernoot with Concertgebouw Orchestra

Turkish March from 'Ruins of Athens'

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Rene Liebowitz with New Symphony Orchestra of London

Skater's Waltz

by Emil Waldteufel

Charles Gerhardt with the London Symphony

Symphony No. 5 - Finale

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Antal Dorati with the London Symphony