From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Themes and variations

Published March 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
Explore themes and variations with music by Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, and Grieg. We’ll hear melodies transformed before our ears, the only limits being the composers’ imaginations.

Compositions and Recordings

Variations serieuses, Op. 54
by Felix Mendelssohn
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Variations on a Rococo Theme
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Herbert von Karajan with the Berlin Philharmonic; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello

Old Norwegian Melody with Variations
by Edvard Grieg
Neeme Jarvi with the Gothenburg Symphony

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
