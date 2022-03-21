From the Archives - Themes and variations

Compositions and Recordings

Variations serieuses, Op. 54

by Felix Mendelssohn

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Variations on a Rococo Theme

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Herbert von Karajan with the Berlin Philharmonic; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello

Old Norwegian Melody with Variations

by Edvard Grieg

Neeme Jarvi with the Gothenburg Symphony