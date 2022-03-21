From the Archives - Themes and variations
Explore themes and variations with music by Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, and Grieg. We’ll hear melodies transformed before our ears, the only limits being the composers’ imaginations.
Compositions and Recordings
Variations serieuses, Op. 54
by Felix Mendelssohn
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Variations on a Rococo Theme
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Herbert von Karajan with the Berlin Philharmonic; Mstislav Rostropovich, cello
Old Norwegian Melody with Variations
by Edvard Grieg
Neeme Jarvi with the Gothenburg Symphony