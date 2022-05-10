© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Fiedler's Boston Symphony Debut

Published May 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
Arthur Fiedler conducts during the BU Night at the Pops concert at Symphony Hall on May 15, 1970.

Although he was a member of the Boston Symphony for 24 years and led the Boston Pops for five decades, Arthur Fiedler was rarely invited to conduct the full Boston Symphony Orchestra. We’ll hear a live broadcast recording of his BSO debut in December 1955 in music by Frescobaldi, Beethoven, and Kodaly.

Compositions and Recordings

Toccata
by Girolamo Frescobaldi (attrib)
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony

Symphony No. 8
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony

Dances of Galanta
by Zoltan Kodaly
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
