From the Archives - Fiedler's Boston Symphony Debut
Although he was a member of the Boston Symphony for 24 years and led the Boston Pops for five decades, Arthur Fiedler was rarely invited to conduct the full Boston Symphony Orchestra. We’ll hear a live broadcast recording of his BSO debut in December 1955 in music by Frescobaldi, Beethoven, and Kodaly.
Compositions and Recordings
Toccata
by Girolamo Frescobaldi (attrib)
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony
Symphony No. 8
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony
Dances of Galanta
by Zoltan Kodaly
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony