From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The birth of stereo

Published April 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
When commercial stereo recording began in the mid-1950s, it created a new world of possibilities. We’ll hear examples from the first experiments to remarkable early stereo work by Decca, RCA, Mercury and other stereo pioneers.

Compositions and Recordings

Ride of the Valkyries (excerpt)
by Richard Wagner
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Symphony No. 41 (excerpt)
by Wolfgang Mozart
Sir Thomas Beecham with the London Philharmonic

"Tabor" from Ma Vlast
by Bedrich Smetana
Rafael Kubelik with the Chicago Symphony

Also Sprach Zarathustra (excerpt)
by Richard Strauss
Fritz Reiner with the Chicago Symphony

"Scherzo" from Midsummer Night's Dream
by Felix Mendelssohn
Peter Maag with the London Symphony

Scythian Suite - Mvt. 2
by Sergei Prokofiev
Antal Dorati with the London Symphony

Symphony No. 3 - Scherzo
by Ludwig van Beethoven
George Szell with the Cleveland Orchestra

Coq d'Or March
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops

Iberia - 1st movement
by Claude Debussy
Andre Vandernoot with the Paris Conservatory Orch

Symphonie fantastique - II. Un Bal
by Hector Berlioz
Eugene Goossens with the London Symphony

Das Rheingold - Finale
by Richard Wagner
Sir Georg Solti with the Vienna Philharmonic

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
