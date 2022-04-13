From the Archives - The birth of stereo

Compositions and Recordings

Ride of the Valkyries (excerpt)

by Richard Wagner

Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Symphony No. 41 (excerpt)

by Wolfgang Mozart

Sir Thomas Beecham with the London Philharmonic

"Tabor" from Ma Vlast

by Bedrich Smetana

Rafael Kubelik with the Chicago Symphony

Also Sprach Zarathustra (excerpt)

by Richard Strauss

Fritz Reiner with the Chicago Symphony

"Scherzo" from Midsummer Night's Dream

by Felix Mendelssohn

Peter Maag with the London Symphony

Scythian Suite - Mvt. 2

by Sergei Prokofiev

Antal Dorati with the London Symphony

Symphony No. 3 - Scherzo

by Ludwig van Beethoven

George Szell with the Cleveland Orchestra

Coq d'Or March

by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops

Iberia - 1st movement

by Claude Debussy

Andre Vandernoot with the Paris Conservatory Orch

Symphonie fantastique - II. Un Bal

by Hector Berlioz

Eugene Goossens with the London Symphony

Das Rheingold - Finale

by Richard Wagner

Sir Georg Solti with the Vienna Philharmonic