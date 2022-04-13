From the Archives - The birth of stereo
When commercial stereo recording began in the mid-1950s, it created a new world of possibilities. We’ll hear examples from the first experiments to remarkable early stereo work by Decca, RCA, Mercury and other stereo pioneers.
Compositions and Recordings
Ride of the Valkyries (excerpt)
by Richard Wagner
Leopold Stokowski with the Philadelphia Orchestra
Symphony No. 41 (excerpt)
by Wolfgang Mozart
Sir Thomas Beecham with the London Philharmonic
"Tabor" from Ma Vlast
by Bedrich Smetana
Rafael Kubelik with the Chicago Symphony
Also Sprach Zarathustra (excerpt)
by Richard Strauss
Fritz Reiner with the Chicago Symphony
"Scherzo" from Midsummer Night's Dream
by Felix Mendelssohn
Peter Maag with the London Symphony
Scythian Suite - Mvt. 2
by Sergei Prokofiev
Antal Dorati with the London Symphony
Symphony No. 3 - Scherzo
by Ludwig van Beethoven
George Szell with the Cleveland Orchestra
Coq d'Or March
by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops
Iberia - 1st movement
by Claude Debussy
Andre Vandernoot with the Paris Conservatory Orch
Symphonie fantastique - II. Un Bal
by Hector Berlioz
Eugene Goossens with the London Symphony
Das Rheingold - Finale
by Richard Wagner
Sir Georg Solti with the Vienna Philharmonic