From the Archives - Arthur Fiedler: the early years

Compositions and Recordings

Serenade No. 12 (1st movement)

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Power of Music Overture

by John Stanley

Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Suite in A

by Elias Reusner (arr. Stanley)

Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Canon in D

by Johann Pachelbel

Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Jalousie

by Jacob Gade

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Merry Wives of Windsor Overture

by Otto Nicolai

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Artist's Life Waltz

by Johann Strauss II

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Look Sharp, Be Sharp

by Mahlon Merrick

Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra