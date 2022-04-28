From the Archives - Arthur Fiedler: the early years
Explore the diverse recorded legacy of Arthur Fiedler. He led the Boston Pops Orchestra for 50 seasons, the longest tenure of any conductor with an American orchestra. He delighted millions with his entertaining programs, but was a more serious musician than you might realize.
Compositions and Recordings
Serenade No. 12 (1st movement)
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta
Power of Music Overture
by John Stanley
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta
Suite in A
by Elias Reusner (arr. Stanley)
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta
Canon in D
by Johann Pachelbel
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta
Jalousie
by Jacob Gade
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra
Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
by Otto Nicolai
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra
Artist's Life Waltz
by Johann Strauss II
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra
Look Sharp, Be Sharp
by Mahlon Merrick
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra