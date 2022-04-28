© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Arthur Fiedler: the early years

Published April 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
20220427_bk_arthurfiedler
Boston Pops Orchestra
/
NBC Radio
Arthur Fiedler conducting the Boston Pops from the radio program 'Boston Pops Orchestra.'

Explore the diverse recorded legacy of Arthur Fiedler. He led the Boston Pops Orchestra for 50 seasons, the longest tenure of any conductor with an American orchestra. He delighted millions with his entertaining programs, but was a more serious musician than you might realize.

Compositions and Recordings

Serenade No. 12 (1st movement)
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Power of Music Overture
by John Stanley
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Suite in A
by Elias Reusner (arr. Stanley)
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Canon in D
by Johann Pachelbel
Arthur Fiedler with the Fiedler Sinfonietta

Jalousie
by Jacob Gade
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Merry Wives of Windsor Overture
by Otto Nicolai
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Artist's Life Waltz
by Johann Strauss II
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Look Sharp, Be Sharp
by Mahlon Merrick
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Pops Orchestra

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content