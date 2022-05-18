From the Archives - Arthur Fiedler's 75th birthday concert
Arthur Fiedler conducted the full Boston Symphony Orchestra on December 17, 1969 to celebrate his 75th birthday. We’ll hear a complete live performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” and a dynamic reading of the Carnival Overture also recorded with the ensemble.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 9
by Antonin Dvořák
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Carnival Overture
by Antonin Dvořák
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony Orchestra