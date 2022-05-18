© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Arthur Fiedler's 75th birthday concert

Published May 18, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
Photo of Arthur Fiedler conducting the Boston Pops. Fiedler and the orchestra were guests on The Red Skelton Show.

Arthur Fiedler conducted the full Boston Symphony Orchestra on December 17, 1969 to celebrate his 75th birthday. We’ll hear a complete live performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” and a dynamic reading of the Carnival Overture also recorded with the ensemble.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 9
by Antonin Dvořák
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Carnival Overture
by Antonin Dvořák
Arthur Fiedler with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
