From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - The 100th episode

Published June 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT
20220602_bk_fta100
Celebrate the 100th episode of From the Archives!

To mark this milestone in the history of From the Archives, enjoy selected recordings that are particularly special to Frank.

"You'll hear great singers, an excerpt from the first classical recording I owned, and even a recording of me as a performer. It was tough to choose, but I’ll share why each of them are so meaningful." - Frank Byrne

Compositions and Recordings

"Der Holle Rache" from The Magic Flute
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Sawallisch with the Bavarian State Opera Orchestra; Edda Moser

"Ombra Mai Fu" from Serse
by George Frideric Handel
Alan Curtis with Il Complesso Barocco; Joyce DiDonato

"La Donna e Mobile" from Rigoletto
by Giuseppe Verdi
Cesare Sodero with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Jussi Bjoerling

Tom Bowling
by Charles Didbin
Robert Tear and Andre Previn

"Catalogue Aria" from Don Giovanni
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bryan Balkwill with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Sir Geraint Evans

Campanae parisienses and Aria
by Ottorino Respighi
Antal Dorati with Philharmonia Hungarica

Campanae parisienses and Divine Amaryllis
by Antoine Boissart
Paul O'Dette/Rogers Covey-Crump

Mutations from Bach
by Samuel Barber
William Rusinak with the United States Marine Band Brass

Finale from Symphony No. 4
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Albert Wolff with the Paris Conservatory Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
