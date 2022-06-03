From the Archives - The 100th episode

"You'll hear great singers, an excerpt from the first classical recording I owned, and even a recording of me as a performer. It was tough to choose, but I’ll share why each of them are so meaningful." - Frank Byrne

Compositions and Recordings

"Der Holle Rache" from The Magic Flute

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Wolfgang Sawallisch with the Bavarian State Opera Orchestra; Edda Moser

"Ombra Mai Fu" from Serse

by George Frideric Handel

Alan Curtis with Il Complesso Barocco; Joyce DiDonato

"La Donna e Mobile" from Rigoletto

by Giuseppe Verdi

Cesare Sodero with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Jussi Bjoerling

Tom Bowling

by Charles Didbin

Robert Tear and Andre Previn

"Catalogue Aria" from Don Giovanni

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Bryan Balkwill with Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Sir Geraint Evans

Campanae parisienses and Aria

by Ottorino Respighi

Antal Dorati with Philharmonia Hungarica

Campanae parisienses and Divine Amaryllis

by Antoine Boissart

Paul O'Dette/Rogers Covey-Crump

Mutations from Bach

by Samuel Barber

William Rusinak with the United States Marine Band Brass

Finale from Symphony No. 4

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Albert Wolff with the Paris Conservatory Orchestra