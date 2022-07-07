From the Archives - Consecration of the House
Beethoven recycled! In this case, he used incidental music composed for “The Ruins of Athens” and adapted it for the reopening of the Josephstadt Theater in Vienna. The new and improved music was “The Consecration of the House” and if you’ve only heard the overture, there’s a lot more fine music to enjoy.
Compositions and Recordings
Consecration of the House
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Claudio Abbado with the Berlin Philharmonic; Sylvia McNair, Bryn Terfel