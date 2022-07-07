© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Consecration of the House

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
20220707_bk_viennatheater
Timothy Judd
/
The Listener's Club
Jospeshstadt Theater in Vienna, Austria.

Beethoven recycled! In this case, he used incidental music composed for “The Ruins of Athens” and adapted it for the reopening of the Josephstadt Theater in Vienna. The new and improved music was “The Consecration of the House” and if you’ve only heard the overture, there’s a lot more fine music to enjoy.

Compositions and Recordings

Consecration of the House
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Claudio Abbado with the Berlin Philharmonic; Sylvia McNair, Bryn Terfel

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
