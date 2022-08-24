© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Tone poems for orchestra

Published August 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
Paolo and Francesca da Rimini

Tone poems are almost like film scores before there was film, portraying scenes from literature or an event through music. Hear remarkable tone poems by Ernest Chausson, Steven Stucky, and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Compositions and Recordings

Viviane, Op.5
by Ernest Chausson
Antonio de Almeida with the New Philharmonia Orchestra

Silent Spring
by Steven Stucky
Manfred Honeck with the Pittsburgh Symphony

Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Igor Markevitch with the Lamoureux Orchestra

