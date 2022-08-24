From the Archives - Tone poems for orchestra
Tone poems are almost like film scores before there was film, portraying scenes from literature or an event through music. Hear remarkable tone poems by Ernest Chausson, Steven Stucky, and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Compositions and Recordings
Viviane, Op.5
by Ernest Chausson
Antonio de Almeida with the New Philharmonia Orchestra
Silent Spring
by Steven Stucky
Manfred Honeck with the Pittsburgh Symphony
Francesca da Rimini, Op. 32
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Igor Markevitch with the Lamoureux Orchestra