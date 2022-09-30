From the Archives - Bartók Soloists
Hungarian composer Bela Bartok was one of his country’s most famous and revered composers. He also worked for years to preserve his nation’s ethnic music and his own compositions were infused with the folk harmonies and rhythms he learned in small towns and villages. Hear his Second Violin Concerto and his demanding Piano Sonata, both in masterful performances.
Compositions and Recordings
Violin Concerto No. 2
by Béla Bartók
Pierre Boulez with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Piano Sonata
by Béla Bartók
Martha Argerich