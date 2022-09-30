© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Bartók Soloists

Published September 30, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
20220930_bk_belabartok
Composer Béla Bartók.

Hungarian composer Bela Bartok was one of his country’s most famous and revered composers. He also worked for years to preserve his nation’s ethnic music and his own compositions were infused with the folk harmonies and rhythms he learned in small towns and villages. Hear his Second Violin Concerto and his demanding Piano Sonata, both in masterful performances.

Compositions and Recordings

Violin Concerto No. 2
by Béla Bartók
Pierre Boulez with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Piano Sonata
by Béla Bartók
Martha Argerich

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
