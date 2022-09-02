© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frankbyrne_fromthearchives.png
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Johann Sebastian Bach

Published September 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
20220902_bk_johannsebastianbach
Elias Gottlob Haussmann
/
Johann Sebastian Bach.

We’re overdue for a show featuring music of Bach, so we're making it happen! Hear one of his delightful French Suites for keyboard, his most popular secular cantata, and a couple of other delights. As Radar O’Reilly from M*A*S*H once said, “Ahhhhhhhh, Bach.”

Compositions and Recordings

French Suite No. 4 in E-flat major
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Angela Hewitt

Trio Sonata in G major
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Empire Brass

Cantata BWV 202
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Joshua Rifkin with the Bach Ensemble, Julianne Baird

Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Danill Trifonov, piano

Tags

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content