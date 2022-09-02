From the Archives - Johann Sebastian Bach
We’re overdue for a show featuring music of Bach, so we're making it happen! Hear one of his delightful French Suites for keyboard, his most popular secular cantata, and a couple of other delights. As Radar O’Reilly from M*A*S*H once said, “Ahhhhhhhh, Bach.”
Compositions and Recordings
French Suite No. 4 in E-flat major
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Angela Hewitt
Trio Sonata in G major
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Empire Brass
Cantata BWV 202
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Joshua Rifkin with the Bach Ensemble, Julianne Baird
Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Danill Trifonov, piano