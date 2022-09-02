From the Archives - Johann Sebastian Bach

Compositions and Recordings

French Suite No. 4 in E-flat major

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Angela Hewitt

Trio Sonata in G major

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Empire Brass

Cantata BWV 202

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Joshua Rifkin with the Bach Ensemble, Julianne Baird

Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Danill Trifonov, piano