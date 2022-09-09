From the Archives - Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

"My planned program for this week’s “From the Archives” was to coincide with the festive Last Night of the BBC Proms scheduled for this weekend. With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the national period of mourning in effect, the BBC has cancelled the Last Night of the Proms for this year.

In light of Her Majesty’s passing and the cancellation, I’ve prepared a new special show in tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s long life and reign. I hope you’ll join me this Saturday, September 10 at a.m. and Sunday September 11th at 6 p.m. to honor the late Queen."

- Frank Byrne

Compositions and Recordings

Praise My Soul, the King of Heaven

by John Goss

Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society

The Lord's My Shepherd

by Seymour Irvine

Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society

Brigade Quick Marches

Traditional medley

Maj. Roger Swift with the Band of the Coldstream Guards

I Was Glad

by Hubert Parry

William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus

Zadok the Priest

by George Frideric Handel

William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus

Orb and Sceptre

by William Walton

Sir Alexander Gibson with the Philharmonia Orchestra

In Memoriam

by Sir Arthur Sullivan

Sir Vivan Dunn with the City of Birmingham Symphony

I Vow to Thee My Country

by Gustav Holst

Stephen Cleobury with the Choir of King's College Cambridge

Nimrod

by Sir Edward Elgar

Sir Adrian Boult with the London Philharmonic

God Save the Queen

Traditional/arr. Wood

James Loughran with the BBC Symphony Orchestra