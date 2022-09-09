From the Archives - Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The passing of Britain’s longest reigning monarch and one of the world’s most remarkable people merits a special show in her honor. We’ll hear music that she loved as well as music that was important in her life and role as Queen for 70 amazing years.
"My planned program for this week’s “From the Archives” was to coincide with the festive Last Night of the BBC Proms scheduled for this weekend. With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the national period of mourning in effect, the BBC has cancelled the Last Night of the Proms for this year.
In light of Her Majesty’s passing and the cancellation, I’ve prepared a new special show in tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s long life and reign. I hope you’ll join me this Saturday, September 10 at a.m. and Sunday September 11th at 6 p.m. to honor the late Queen."
- Frank Byrne
Compositions and Recordings
Praise My Soul, the King of Heaven
by John Goss
Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society
The Lord's My Shepherd
by Seymour Irvine
Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society
Brigade Quick Marches
Traditional medley
Maj. Roger Swift with the Band of the Coldstream Guards
I Was Glad
by Hubert Parry
William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus
Zadok the Priest
by George Frideric Handel
William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus
Orb and Sceptre
by William Walton
Sir Alexander Gibson with the Philharmonia Orchestra
In Memoriam
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Sir Vivan Dunn with the City of Birmingham Symphony
I Vow to Thee My Country
by Gustav Holst
Stephen Cleobury with the Choir of King's College Cambridge
Nimrod
by Sir Edward Elgar
Sir Adrian Boult with the London Philharmonic
God Save the Queen
Traditional/arr. Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony Orchestra