From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Published September 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowd after her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953.
STF
/
AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to the crowd after her coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953.

The passing of Britain’s longest reigning monarch and one of the world’s most remarkable people merits a special show in her honor. We’ll hear music that she loved as well as music that was important in her life and role as Queen for 70 amazing years.

"My planned program for this week’s “From the Archives” was to coincide with the festive Last Night of the BBC Proms scheduled for this weekend. With the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the national period of mourning in effect, the BBC has cancelled the Last Night of the Proms for this year.

In light of Her Majesty’s passing and the cancellation, I’ve prepared a new special show in tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s long life and reign. I hope you’ll join me this Saturday, September 10 at a.m. and Sunday September 11th at 6 p.m. to honor the late Queen."

- Frank Byrne

Compositions and Recordings

Praise My Soul, the King of Heaven
by John Goss
Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society

The Lord's My Shepherd
by Seymour Irvine
Owain Arwell Hughes with the Huddersfield Choral Society

Brigade Quick Marches
Traditional medley
Maj. Roger Swift with the Band of the Coldstream Guards

I Was Glad
by Hubert Parry
William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus

Zadok the Priest
by George Frideric Handel
William McKie with the Coronation Orchestra and Chorus

Orb and Sceptre
by William Walton
Sir Alexander Gibson with the Philharmonia Orchestra

In Memoriam
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Sir Vivan Dunn with the City of Birmingham Symphony

I Vow to Thee My Country
by Gustav Holst
Stephen Cleobury with the Choir of King's College Cambridge

Nimrod
by Sir Edward Elgar
Sir Adrian Boult with the London Philharmonic

God Save the Queen
Traditional/arr. Wood
James Loughran with the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
