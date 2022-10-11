© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - On the hunt

Published October 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT
Life-Size Horse with Huntsman Blowing a Horn
John Wootton
/
Tate Museum
'Life-Size Horse with Huntsman Blowing a Horn' by John Wootton

In the 18th and 19th centuries, many composers wrote music about hunting. Hear selections from eight different composers ranging from Leopold Mozart to Johann Strauss II. It’s lively and often dramatic music, and no permits are required!

Compositions and Recordings

Sinfonia da Caccia - 1st mvt.
by Leopold Mozart
Michi Gaigg with the Orfeo Baroque Orchestra

Symphony No. 73 "La Chasse" - 4th mvt.
by Franz Josef Haydn
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

La Chasse de Jeune Henri Overture
by Etienne Mehul
Michel Swierczewski with the Orchestra of Gulbenkian Foundation

Royal Hunt and Storm
by Hector Berlioz
Sir Colin Davis with the London Symphony & Chorus

Hunter's Chorus from 'Der Freischutz'
by Carl Maria von Weber
Eugen Jochum with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Le Chausseur Maudit
by Cesar Franck
Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony Orchestra

Chasseresses from 'Sylvia'
by Leo Delibes
Richard Bonynge with the New Philharmonia Orchestra

Auf der Jagd
by Johann Strauss II
Riccardo Muti with the Vienna Philharmonic

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
