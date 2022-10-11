From the Archives - On the hunt

Compositions and Recordings

Sinfonia da Caccia - 1st mvt.

by Leopold Mozart

Michi Gaigg with the Orfeo Baroque Orchestra

Symphony No. 73 "La Chasse" - 4th mvt.

by Franz Josef Haydn

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

La Chasse de Jeune Henri Overture

by Etienne Mehul

Michel Swierczewski with the Orchestra of Gulbenkian Foundation

Royal Hunt and Storm

by Hector Berlioz

Sir Colin Davis with the London Symphony & Chorus

Hunter's Chorus from 'Der Freischutz'

by Carl Maria von Weber

Eugen Jochum with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Le Chausseur Maudit

by Cesar Franck

Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony Orchestra

Chasseresses from 'Sylvia'

by Leo Delibes

Richard Bonynge with the New Philharmonia Orchestra

Auf der Jagd

by Johann Strauss II

Riccardo Muti with the Vienna Philharmonic

