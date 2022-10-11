From the Archives - On the hunt
In the 18th and 19th centuries, many composers wrote music about hunting. Hear selections from eight different composers ranging from Leopold Mozart to Johann Strauss II. It’s lively and often dramatic music, and no permits are required!
Compositions and Recordings
Sinfonia da Caccia - 1st mvt.
by Leopold Mozart
Michi Gaigg with the Orfeo Baroque Orchestra
Symphony No. 73 "La Chasse" - 4th mvt.
by Franz Josef Haydn
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
La Chasse de Jeune Henri Overture
by Etienne Mehul
Michel Swierczewski with the Orchestra of Gulbenkian Foundation
Royal Hunt and Storm
by Hector Berlioz
Sir Colin Davis with the London Symphony & Chorus
Hunter's Chorus from 'Der Freischutz'
by Carl Maria von Weber
Eugen Jochum with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Le Chausseur Maudit
by Cesar Franck
Massimo Freccia with the RCA Symphony Orchestra
Chasseresses from 'Sylvia'
by Leo Delibes
Richard Bonynge with the New Philharmonia Orchestra
Auf der Jagd
by Johann Strauss II
Riccardo Muti with the Vienna Philharmonic