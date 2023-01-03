© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Baroque Delights

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST
A collection of Baroque instruments are partially shrouded by a velvet curtain.
Chris Sharron
/
Wikimedia Commons

If delicious pastries were music, it would be like this week’s show. There's charming and important music by Henry Purcell, Jean-Philippe Rameau and the king of baroque: Johann Sebastian Bach. Superbly crafted and delicious, it’s sure to please.

Compositions and Recordings

The Gordian Knot Untied
by Henry Purcell
La Stravaganza Köln

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
by Jean-Philippe Rameau
Roy Goodman and the European Union Baroque Orch

Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
by J.S. Bach
Trevor Pinnock and the English Concert

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
