From the Archives - Christmas splendor

Compositions and Recordings

A Carol Symphony

by Victor Hely-Hutchinson

Barry Rose with the Pro Arte Orchestra

Joyful and Triumphant - Part II

Traditional arr. by Don Gillis

Peter Knight with the Royal Philharmonic et al

'Arioso' from Cantata 156

by Johann Sebastian Bach

Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra

In a Manger

by Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov

Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra