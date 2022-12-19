From the Archives - Christmas splendor
This week we have music for the Christmas season with spectacular treatments of holiday favorites in full orchestral splendor. It’s the perfect antidote for a cookie/dessert/candy overload. Grab a beverage, put your feet up, and enjoy!
Compositions and Recordings
A Carol Symphony
by Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Barry Rose with the Pro Arte Orchestra
Joyful and Triumphant - Part II
Traditional arr. by Don Gillis
Peter Knight with the Royal Philharmonic et al
'Arioso' from Cantata 156
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra
In a Manger
by Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov
Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra