From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Christmas splendor

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published December 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
This week we have music for the Christmas season with spectacular treatments of holiday favorites in full orchestral splendor. It’s the perfect antidote for a cookie/dessert/candy overload. Grab a beverage, put your feet up, and enjoy!

Compositions and Recordings

A Carol Symphony
by Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Barry Rose with the Pro Arte Orchestra

Joyful and Triumphant - Part II
Traditional arr. by Don Gillis
Peter Knight with the Royal Philharmonic et al

'Arioso' from Cantata 156
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra

In a Manger
by Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov
Leopold Stokowski with the American Symphony Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
