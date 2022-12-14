© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Stokowski through the years

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST
A man holding up a baton to conduct.
Leopold Stokowski conducting.

Leopold Stokowski’s prolific recording career spanned 60 years – from the acoustic to the digital era. We have the only Haydn symphony he recorded, sensuous music by Debussy arranged by him with all his unique touches, and a thrilling reading of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” symphony from his very last recording session. It was a remarkable life in music.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 53 "Imperiale"
by Franz Josef Haydn
Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra

Clair de Lune
by Claude Debussy
Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra

Symphony No. 4 "Italian"
by Felix Mendelssohn
Leopold Stokowski and the National Philharmonic

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
