From the Archives - Stokowski through the years
Leopold Stokowski’s prolific recording career spanned 60 years – from the acoustic to the digital era. We have the only Haydn symphony he recorded, sensuous music by Debussy arranged by him with all his unique touches, and a thrilling reading of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” symphony from his very last recording session. It was a remarkable life in music.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 53 "Imperiale"
by Franz Josef Haydn
Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra
Clair de Lune
by Claude Debussy
Leopold Stokowski and His Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No. 4 "Italian"
by Felix Mendelssohn
Leopold Stokowski and the National Philharmonic