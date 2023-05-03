© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Coronation music

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT
20230503_bk_kingcharlesandcamilla
British Royal Family
The coronation of Charles III will take place on May 6, 2023.

In honor of the coronation of King Charles III, enjoy a program of music used in coronations past and present. Truly a “greatest hits” playlist, it’s music fit for a king.

Compositions and Recordings

Overture to the Royal Fireworks
by George Frideric Handel
Raymond Leppard and the English Chamber Orchestra

Trumpet Tune and Ayre
by Jeremiah Clarke
Ludwig Guttler and the Guttler Brass Ensemble

Imperial March Op. 32
by Edward Elgar
Charles Mackerras and the London Philharmonic

I Vow to Thee My Country
by Gustav Holst
Stephen Cleobury and King's College Choir

I Was Glad
by Hubert Parry
Coronation Orchestra

Zadok the Priest
by George Frideric Handel
Coronation Orchestra

Voluntary on Old 100th
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Aidan Oliver and the Huddersfield Choral Society

Coronation Gloria
by Charles Viliers Stanford
Paul McCreesh and the Gabrieli Consort

God Save the King
Traditional
Westminster Abbey Choir

Orb and Sceptre
by William Walton
Alexander Gibson and the Philharmonia Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
