From the Archives - Coronation music
In honor of the coronation of King Charles III, enjoy a program of music used in coronations past and present. Truly a “greatest hits” playlist, it’s music fit for a king.
Compositions and Recordings
Overture to the Royal Fireworks
by George Frideric Handel
Raymond Leppard and the English Chamber Orchestra
Trumpet Tune and Ayre
by Jeremiah Clarke
Ludwig Guttler and the Guttler Brass Ensemble
Imperial March Op. 32
by Edward Elgar
Charles Mackerras and the London Philharmonic
I Vow to Thee My Country
by Gustav Holst
Stephen Cleobury and King's College Choir
I Was Glad
by Hubert Parry
Coronation Orchestra
Zadok the Priest
by George Frideric Handel
Coronation Orchestra
Voluntary on Old 100th
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Aidan Oliver and the Huddersfield Choral Society
Coronation Gloria
by Charles Viliers Stanford
Paul McCreesh and the Gabrieli Consort
God Save the King
Traditional
Westminster Abbey Choir
Orb and Sceptre
by William Walton
Alexander Gibson and the Philharmonia Orchestra