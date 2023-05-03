From the Archives - Coronation music

Compositions and Recordings

Overture to the Royal Fireworks

by George Frideric Handel

Raymond Leppard and the English Chamber Orchestra

Trumpet Tune and Ayre

by Jeremiah Clarke

Ludwig Guttler and the Guttler Brass Ensemble

Imperial March Op. 32

by Edward Elgar

Charles Mackerras and the London Philharmonic

I Vow to Thee My Country

by Gustav Holst

Stephen Cleobury and King's College Choir

I Was Glad

by Hubert Parry

Coronation Orchestra

Zadok the Priest

by George Frideric Handel

Coronation Orchestra

Voluntary on Old 100th

by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Aidan Oliver and the Huddersfield Choral Society

Coronation Gloria

by Charles Viliers Stanford

Paul McCreesh and the Gabrieli Consort

God Save the King

Traditional

Westminster Abbey Choir

Orb and Sceptre

by William Walton

Alexander Gibson and the Philharmonia Orchestra