From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act I
Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist and there's no better way to showcase his gifts than in the piano concerti he composed. We’ll hear selections from a new recording of the complete Beethoven piano concerti featuring the impeccable playing of Garrick Ohlsson.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles with the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson - piano
Piano Concerto No. 2 - Movement I
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles with the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson - piano