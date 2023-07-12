© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act I

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist and there's no better way to showcase his gifts than in the piano concerti he composed. We’ll hear selections from a new recording of the complete Beethoven piano concerti featuring the impeccable playing of Garrick Ohlsson.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles with the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson - piano

Piano Concerto No. 2 - Movement I
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles with the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson - piano

