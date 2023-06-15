© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Baroque Delights

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
20230615_bk_theconcert
The Louvre
Nicolas Tournier's 'The Concert' (1630).

Music of the Baroque period remains perhaps the most popular among classical music lovers. Today we have delights by Georg Phillip Telemann, George Frideric Handel, and a name you might not know yet – Thomas Augustine Arne. We’ll hear why this music remains so compelling.

Compositions and Recordings

Orchestral Suite in G minor
by Georg Philipp Telemann
Pratum Integrum

Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 11
by George Frideric Handel
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major
by Thomas Augustine Arne
Adrian Shepherd and Cantilena

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content