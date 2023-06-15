From the Archives - Baroque Delights
Music of the Baroque period remains perhaps the most popular among classical music lovers. Today we have delights by Georg Phillip Telemann, George Frideric Handel, and a name you might not know yet – Thomas Augustine Arne. We’ll hear why this music remains so compelling.
Compositions and Recordings
Orchestral Suite in G minor
by Georg Philipp Telemann
Pratum Integrum
Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 11
by George Frideric Handel
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Symphony No. 3 in E-flat major
by Thomas Augustine Arne
Adrian Shepherd and Cantilena