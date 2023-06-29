From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration

Compositions and Recordings

Testament of Freedom

by Randall Thompson

Howard Hanson and the Eastman-Rochester Orchestra

God of our Fathers

by George Warren

Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band

Fourth of July

by Morton Gould

Morton Gould and Gould Brass and Percussion

National Emblem

by Edwin Bagley

Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band

Official West Point March

by Philip Egner

David Dietrick and the U.S. Military Academy Band

Military Escort

by Henry Fillmore

U.S. Air Force Reserve Band

The Directorate

by John Philip Sousa

Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Pathfinder of Panama

by John Philip Sousa

Timothy Foley and the Nonpareil Wind Band

Semper Fidelis

by John Philip Sousa

Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band

America the Beautiful

by Samuel A. Ward

Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band

The Stars and Stripes Forever

by John Philip Sousa

Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band