From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration
It’s the weekend before the 247th celebration of our nation’s independence. We have an all-American lineup that will make the perfect soundtrack for your own celebration.
Compositions and Recordings
Testament of Freedom
by Randall Thompson
Howard Hanson and the Eastman-Rochester Orchestra
God of our Fathers
by George Warren
Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band
Fourth of July
by Morton Gould
Morton Gould and Gould Brass and Percussion
National Emblem
by Edwin Bagley
Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band
Official West Point March
by Philip Egner
David Dietrick and the U.S. Military Academy Band
Military Escort
by Henry Fillmore
U.S. Air Force Reserve Band
The Directorate
by John Philip Sousa
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble
Pathfinder of Panama
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley and the Nonpareil Wind Band
Semper Fidelis
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band
America the Beautiful
by Samuel A. Ward
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band
The Stars and Stripes Forever
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band