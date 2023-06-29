© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives - Fourth of July celebration

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT
Elisha Terada
/
Unsplash

It’s the weekend before the 247th celebration of our nation’s independence. We have an all-American lineup that will make the perfect soundtrack for your own celebration.

Compositions and Recordings

Testament of Freedom
by Randall Thompson
Howard Hanson and the Eastman-Rochester Orchestra

God of our Fathers
by George Warren
Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band

Fourth of July
by Morton Gould
Morton Gould and Gould Brass and Percussion

National Emblem
by Edwin Bagley
Timothy Foley and the United States Marine Band

Official West Point March
by Philip Egner
David Dietrick and the U.S. Military Academy Band

Military Escort
by Henry Fillmore
U.S. Air Force Reserve Band

The Directorate
by John Philip Sousa
Donald Hunsberger and the Eastman Wind Ensemble

Pathfinder of Panama
by John Philip Sousa
Timothy Foley and the Nonpareil Wind Band

Semper Fidelis
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band

America the Beautiful
by Samuel A. Ward
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band

The Stars and Stripes Forever
by John Philip Sousa
Albert Schoepper and the United States Marine Band

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
