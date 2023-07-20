From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act II
While published second, this is the first mature piano concerto Beethoven wrote. It was also his first large-scale orchestral work. It’s a work full of youthful exuberance that also has the stamp of originality and genius. We’ll explore it through two performances with a common thread.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra; Leon Fleisher - piano
Piano Concerto No. 2: Mvt. I, II
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Vladimir Ashkenazy and the Cleveland Orchestra