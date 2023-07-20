© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act II

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven

While published second, this is the first mature piano concerto Beethoven wrote. It was also his first large-scale orchestral work. It’s a work full of youthful exuberance that also has the stamp of originality and genius. We’ll explore it through two performances with a common thread.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
George Szell and the Cleveland Orchestra; Leon Fleisher - piano

Piano Concerto No. 2: Mvt. I, II
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Vladimir Ashkenazy and the Cleveland Orchestra

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content