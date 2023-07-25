From the Archives - Beethoven's Piano Concerti: Act III
With his third piano concerto, Beethoven truly found his own voice. His chaotic life almost sabotaged the premiere, but the music was more powerful than chaos. Enjoy this remarkable recording with Arturo Toscanini conducting and Myra Hess on piano.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony; Myra Hess - piano
Piano Concerto No. 3: Mvt. II, III
by Ludwig Van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles at the Grand Teton Music Festival; Garrick Ohlsson - piano