From the Archives - Bach suites
Composer Max Reger wrote that Bach’s music is “powerful and inexhaustible medicine.” This week we have JS Bach suites for orchestra, solo cello, and solo piano. They are masterfully performed and are indeed a tonic for our hectic lives.
Compositions and Recordings
Orchestral Suite No. 3
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Trevor Pinnock and the English Concert
Suite No. 2 for solo cello
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Mstislav Rostropovich
English Suite No. 2 in A minor
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Jorg Demus