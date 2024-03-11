© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Bach suites

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT
Johann Sebastian Bach wrote the <em>St. Matthew Passion</em> in 1727 for solo voices, double choir and double orchestra.
Getty Digital
Johann Sebastian Bach.

Composer Max Reger wrote that Bach’s music is “powerful and inexhaustible medicine.” This week we have JS Bach suites for orchestra, solo cello, and solo piano. They are masterfully performed and are indeed a tonic for our hectic lives.

Compositions and Recordings

Orchestral Suite No. 3
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Trevor Pinnock and the English Concert

Suite No. 2 for solo cello
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Mstislav Rostropovich

English Suite No. 2 in A minor
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Jorg Demus

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll