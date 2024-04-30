From the Archives - the 200th show!

Compositions and Recordings

Amor ti Vieta

by Umberto Giordano

Albert Erde and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino; Jussi Bjoerling

Vienna City of My Dreams

by Rudolf Siecynski

Birgit Nilsson

Wild Geese

by Jim Reid

Jean Redpath

Scottish Fantasy mvt. I

by Max Bruch

Rumon Gamba and the Sinfonia de Galicia; Stefan Jackiw

Romance in F major

by Johannes Brahms

Radu Lupu

Violin Concerto mvt. I

by Alban Berg

James Levine and the Chicago Symphony; Anne-Sophie Mutter

Overture - Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex

by Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Charles Gerhardt and the National Philharmonic

Paraphrase on Mozart's Alla Turca

by Mozart/Volodos/Say

Yuja Wang