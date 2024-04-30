From the Archives - the 200th show!
We’ve reached another milestone together – it’s the 200th episode of From the Archives. It’s a program with some of Frank Byrne's favorite music, each with a personal connection.
Compositions and Recordings
Amor ti Vieta
by Umberto Giordano
Albert Erde and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino; Jussi Bjoerling
Vienna City of My Dreams
by Rudolf Siecynski
Birgit Nilsson
Wild Geese
by Jim Reid
Jean Redpath
Scottish Fantasy mvt. I
by Max Bruch
Rumon Gamba and the Sinfonia de Galicia; Stefan Jackiw
Romance in F major
by Johannes Brahms
Radu Lupu
Violin Concerto mvt. I
by Alban Berg
James Levine and the Chicago Symphony; Anne-Sophie Mutter
Overture - Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex
by Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Charles Gerhardt and the National Philharmonic
Paraphrase on Mozart's Alla Turca
by Mozart/Volodos/Say
Yuja Wang