© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - the 200th show!

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:37 AM CDT
A man in a button up shirt and glasses gazes into the distance against a backdrop with Classical KC's logo on it.
Laura Fotovich
Frank Byrne in Classical KC's studios.

We’ve reached another milestone together – it’s the 200th episode of From the Archives. It’s a program with some of Frank Byrne's favorite music, each with a personal connection.

Compositions and Recordings

Amor ti Vieta
by Umberto Giordano
Albert Erde and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino; Jussi Bjoerling

Vienna City of My Dreams
by Rudolf Siecynski
Birgit Nilsson

Wild Geese
by Jim Reid
Jean Redpath

Scottish Fantasy mvt. I
by Max Bruch
Rumon Gamba and the Sinfonia de Galicia; Stefan Jackiw

Romance in F major
by Johannes Brahms
Radu Lupu

Violin Concerto mvt. I
by Alban Berg
James Levine and the Chicago Symphony; Anne-Sophie Mutter

Overture - Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex
by Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Charles Gerhardt and the National Philharmonic

Paraphrase on Mozart's Alla Turca
by Mozart/Volodos/Say
Yuja Wang

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll