Love for the bass and 'complete respect' and for students with François Rabbath and the Kansas City Bass Workshop

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

François Rabbath

Johnny Hamil

Program

Western À La Breughel

by François Rabbath

François Rabbath, double bass

Kobolds

by François Rabbath

Performed by Bassinona Amorosa

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007

IV. Sarabande

VI. Gigue

by Johann Sebastian Bach

François Rabbath, double bass

Shelter Island

by Xavier Foley

Randall Goosby, violin

Xavier Foley, double bass

Stretch of Light

by Chen Yeung-ping

Performed by the University of California - San Diego Bass Ensemble

Mark Dresser, Matthew Kline, Kyle Motl, Thomas Babin, Timothy McNally - double bass

A Carmen Fantasy

I. Prelude

II. Aragonaise

by Frank Proto

Marchos Machado, double bass

Ney Fialkow, piano

Nine Variants On Paganini

Variation 8

Variation 9

by Frank Proto, cadenza by François Rabbath

François Rabbath, double bass

You can learn more about François Rabbath, Johnny Hamil and the KC Bass Workshop at kcbassworkshop.com.