classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Love for the bass and 'complete respect' and for students with François Rabbath and the Kansas City Bass Workshop

Published June 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
21734_438514686329631_1446121234848784720_n.jpg
Courtesy of the KC Bass Workshop
/
Johnny Hamil cheers on students at the Kansas City Bass Workshop.

Classical KC speaks with legendary bassist and pedagogue François Rabbath as well as KC Bass Workshop founder Johnny Hamil about the respect they share for each other and their young students. Plus, we'll learn what artists are coming to Kansas City to teach and perform. We'll hear music that features the double bass from Rabbath, Xavier Foley, Marcos Machado and more.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guests

François Rabbath
Johnny Hamil

Program

Western À La Breughel
by François Rabbath
François Rabbath, double bass

Kobolds
by François Rabbath
Performed by Bassinona Amorosa

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007
IV. Sarabande
VI. Gigue
by Johann Sebastian Bach
François Rabbath, double bass

Shelter Island
by Xavier Foley
Randall Goosby, violin
Xavier Foley, double bass

Stretch of Light
by Chen Yeung-ping
Performed by the University of California - San Diego Bass Ensemble
Mark Dresser, Matthew Kline, Kyle Motl, Thomas Babin, Timothy McNally - double bass

A Carmen Fantasy
I. Prelude
II. Aragonaise
by Frank Proto
Marchos Machado, double bass
Ney Fialkow, piano

Nine Variants On Paganini
Variation 8
Variation 9
by Frank Proto, cadenza by François Rabbath
François Rabbath, double bass

You can learn more about François Rabbath, Johnny Hamil and the KC Bass Workshop at kcbassworkshop.com.

5dba69-20140708-francois-rabbath.jpg
Courtesy of the Minnesota Bass Festival
/
Bassist François Rabbath

