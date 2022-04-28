© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

All about that bass with Xavier Foley

Published April 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
Bassist Xavier Foley.

Today we’re getting the low down on the string bass with guest Xavier Foley.

From a little jazz infusion to sacred music, the bass is a versatile instrument that keeps the rest of the ensemble - from jazz trio to orchestra - in check. It holds down the rhythmic pulse, roots our intonation, and is the foundation for so much of classical music.

This week's guest is composer Xavier Foley.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Xavier Foley, bassist

Program
For Justice and Peace
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass, Ruben Rengal - violin

Two Meditations on Poems of Mary Oliver - II. Linen of Words
by Evan Premo
Philip Alejo - double bass, Claire Happel Ashe - harp

Concert Duo - Mvt. 1
by Edgar Meyer
James Oesi - bass, Merel Junge - violin

Remembering
by Avishai Cohen
Avishai Cohen, bass

Alleluyah
by Anders Jormin
Anna Szostak with the Camerata Silesia

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
