All about that bass with Xavier Foley
Today we’re getting the low down on the string bass with guest Xavier Foley.
From a little jazz infusion to sacred music, the bass is a versatile instrument that keeps the rest of the ensemble - from jazz trio to orchestra - in check. It holds down the rhythmic pulse, roots our intonation, and is the foundation for so much of classical music.
This week's guest is composer Xavier Foley.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Xavier Foley, bassist
Program
For Justice and Peace
by Xavier Foley
Xavier Foley - bass, Ruben Rengal - violin
Two Meditations on Poems of Mary Oliver - II. Linen of Words
by Evan Premo
Philip Alejo - double bass, Claire Happel Ashe - harp
Concert Duo - Mvt. 1
by Edgar Meyer
James Oesi - bass, Merel Junge - violin
Remembering
by Avishai Cohen
Avishai Cohen, bass
Alleluyah
by Anders Jormin
Anna Szostak with the Camerata Silesia