All about that bass with Xavier Foley

From a little jazz infusion to sacred music, the bass is a versatile instrument that keeps the rest of the ensemble - from jazz trio to orchestra - in check. It holds down the rhythmic pulse, roots our intonation, and is the foundation for so much of classical music.

This week's guest is composer Xavier Foley.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Xavier Foley, bassist

Program

For Justice and Peace

by Xavier Foley

Xavier Foley - bass, Ruben Rengal - violin

Two Meditations on Poems of Mary Oliver - II. Linen of Words

by Evan Premo

Philip Alejo - double bass, Claire Happel Ashe - harp

Concert Duo - Mvt. 1

by Edgar Meyer

James Oesi - bass, Merel Junge - violin

Remembering

by Avishai Cohen

Avishai Cohen, bass

Alleluyah

by Anders Jormin

Anna Szostak with the Camerata Silesia