Kansas City Local Feature

Celebrate two years of Classical KC with a special playlist curated by you

Published July 6, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT
Brooke Knoll
Celebrate two years of Classical KC with a special listener-curated show.

On this special Kansas City Local Feature, we'll hear music to celebrate Classical KC's second birthday as chosen by Classical KC listeners. Be transported to a musical oasis through these selections.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major, K447
II. Romance - Larghetto
José Antonio Méndez Padrón and the Havana Lyceum Orchestra
Sarah Willis, horn

Trio pour piano, violon et violoncelle, Op. 120
II. Andantino
by Gabriel Fauré
Trio Hochelaga

Fuori Dalla Notte
by Ludovico Einaudi
Ludovico Einaudi, piano
Franco Feruglio, contra bassoon
Gabriele Baffero, violin
Marco Decimo, cello
Mauro Loguercio, violin
Antonello Leofreddi, viola

Crisantemi for String Orchestra
by Giacomo Puccini
Antonio Pappano and the London Symphony Orchestra

Concerto In E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64
III. Allegretto non troppo; Allegro molto vivace
by Felix Mendelssohn
Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra
Isaac Stern, violin

Scenes from the Poet's Dreams - No. 2, Summer Shimmers Across the Glass of Green Ponds
by Jennifer Higdon
The Lark Quartet
Gary Graffman, piano

Má Vlast
II. Vltava (The Moldau)
by Bedřich Smetana
Christoph von Dohnányi and the Cleveland Orchestra

Support the local programming and music you love by becoming a member of Classical KC.

Enjoy more music from our listeners to celebrate Classical KC's second birthday via our Spotify playlist.

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KCMothersclassical musicclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
