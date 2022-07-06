Celebrate two years of Classical KC with a special playlist curated by you
On this special Kansas City Local Feature, we'll hear music to celebrate Classical KC's second birthday as chosen by Classical KC listeners. Be transported to a musical oasis through these selections.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Program
Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major, K447
II. Romance - Larghetto
José Antonio Méndez Padrón and the Havana Lyceum Orchestra
Sarah Willis, horn
Trio pour piano, violon et violoncelle, Op. 120
II. Andantino
by Gabriel Fauré
Trio Hochelaga
Fuori Dalla Notte
by Ludovico Einaudi
Ludovico Einaudi, piano
Franco Feruglio, contra bassoon
Gabriele Baffero, violin
Marco Decimo, cello
Mauro Loguercio, violin
Antonello Leofreddi, viola
Crisantemi for String Orchestra
by Giacomo Puccini
Antonio Pappano and the London Symphony Orchestra
Concerto In E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64
III. Allegretto non troppo; Allegro molto vivace
by Felix Mendelssohn
Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra
Isaac Stern, violin
Scenes from the Poet's Dreams - No. 2, Summer Shimmers Across the Glass of Green Ponds
by Jennifer Higdon
The Lark Quartet
Gary Graffman, piano
Má Vlast
II. Vltava (The Moldau)
by Bedřich Smetana
Christoph von Dohnányi and the Cleveland Orchestra
