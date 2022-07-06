Celebrate two years of Classical KC with a special playlist curated by you

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

Horn Concerto No. 3 in E flat major, K447

II. Romance - Larghetto

José Antonio Méndez Padrón and the Havana Lyceum Orchestra

Sarah Willis, horn

Trio pour piano, violon et violoncelle, Op. 120

II. Andantino

by Gabriel Fauré

Trio Hochelaga

Fuori Dalla Notte

by Ludovico Einaudi

Ludovico Einaudi, piano

Franco Feruglio, contra bassoon

Gabriele Baffero, violin

Marco Decimo, cello

Mauro Loguercio, violin

Antonello Leofreddi, viola

Crisantemi for String Orchestra

by Giacomo Puccini

Antonio Pappano and the London Symphony Orchestra

Concerto In E minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 64

III. Allegretto non troppo; Allegro molto vivace

by Felix Mendelssohn

Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Orchestra

Isaac Stern, violin

Scenes from the Poet's Dreams - No. 2, Summer Shimmers Across the Glass of Green Ponds

by Jennifer Higdon

The Lark Quartet

Gary Graffman, piano

Má Vlast

II. Vltava (The Moldau)

by Bedřich Smetana

Christoph von Dohnányi and the Cleveland Orchestra

