Nurtured by Kansas City: 15 years of Te Deum
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Te Deum founder and artistic director Matthew Shepard about how the group has developed and where it's headed. We'll hear works from their upcoming season by renaissance composers like Thomas Tallis and Claudio Monteverdi, as well as a modern work from Gabriel Jackson.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Matthew Shepard, founder, conductor and artistic director
Program
Requiem in D minor, K626
XI. Sanctus
XIII. Agnus Dei
XIV. Lux aeterna
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nikolaus Harnoncourt and Wiener Staatsoper, Concentus musicus Wien
Orbis Patrator Optime
by Gabriel Jackson
Matthew Shepard and Te Deum
O nata lux
by Thomas Tallis
Harry Christophers and The Sixteen
Ego flos campi
by Jacob non papa Clemens
Stile Antico
Nymphes Des Bois
by Josquin Despres
Lionel Meunier and Vox Luminis
Missa Brevis - V. Agnus Dei I & II
by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Peter Philips and The Tallis Scholars
Beatus vir
by Claudio Monteverdi
Edward Higginbottom and The Capricorn Ensemble, Choir of New College Oxford
Selva morale e spirituale - Laudate Dominum omnes gentes II
by Claudio Monteverdi
Rinaldo Alessandrini and Concerto Italiano
You can learn more about Te Deum and their upcoming season at te-deum.org.