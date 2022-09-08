Nurtured by Kansas City: 15 years of Te Deum

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Matthew Shepard, founder, conductor and artistic director

Program

Requiem in D minor, K626

XI. Sanctus

XIII. Agnus Dei

XIV. Lux aeterna

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Nikolaus Harnoncourt and Wiener Staatsoper, Concentus musicus Wien

Orbis Patrator Optime

by Gabriel Jackson

Matthew Shepard and Te Deum

O nata lux

by Thomas Tallis

Harry Christophers and The Sixteen

Ego flos campi

by Jacob non papa Clemens

Stile Antico

Nymphes Des Bois

by Josquin Despres

Lionel Meunier and Vox Luminis

Missa Brevis - V. Agnus Dei I & II

by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

Peter Philips and The Tallis Scholars

Beatus vir

by Claudio Monteverdi

Edward Higginbottom and The Capricorn Ensemble, Choir of New College Oxford

Selva morale e spirituale - Laudate Dominum omnes gentes II

by Claudio Monteverdi

Rinaldo Alessandrini and Concerto Italiano

