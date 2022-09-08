© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Nurtured by Kansas City: 15 years of Te Deum

Published September 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
TeDeumBrianRice.jpeg
Brian Rice
/
Matthew Shepard (top center) and members of Te Deum

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Te Deum founder and artistic director Matthew Shepard about how the group has developed and where it's headed. We'll hear works from their upcoming season by renaissance composers like Thomas Tallis and Claudio Monteverdi, as well as a modern work from Gabriel Jackson.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Matthew Shepard, founder, conductor and artistic director

Program

Requiem in D minor, K626
XI. Sanctus
XIII. Agnus Dei
XIV. Lux aeterna
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nikolaus Harnoncourt and Wiener Staatsoper, Concentus musicus Wien

Orbis Patrator Optime
by Gabriel Jackson
Matthew Shepard and Te Deum

O nata lux
by Thomas Tallis
Harry Christophers and The Sixteen

Ego flos campi
by Jacob non papa Clemens
Stile Antico

Nymphes Des Bois
by Josquin Despres
Lionel Meunier and Vox Luminis

Missa Brevis - V. Agnus Dei I & II
by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Peter Philips and The Tallis Scholars

Beatus vir
by Claudio Monteverdi
Edward Higginbottom and The Capricorn Ensemble, Choir of New College Oxford

Selva morale e spirituale - Laudate Dominum omnes gentes II
by Claudio Monteverdi
Rinaldo Alessandrini and Concerto Italiano

You can learn more about Te Deum and their upcoming season at te-deum.org.

Tags

Kansas City Local Feature choral musicLocal musicClassical KCclassical
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content