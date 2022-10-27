© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Witches, things and....swans? Spend Halloween with Classical KC

Published October 27, 2022
Unsplash

For this special spooky episode of the Kansas City Local Feature, we tromped through leaves and knocked on the doors of Classical KC and KCUR staff to uncover their favorite music that gives them the chills, creeps, and shivers. We'll unwrap their selections and gorge ourselves on music from Mike Oldfield, Antonín Dvořák, Ennio Morricone and more.

Brooke Knoll

The Exorcist - Tubular Bells
by Mike Oldfield
Vitamin String Quartet

Conte Fantastique - The Masque of the Red Death
by André Caplet
Michael Stern and the IRIS Orchestra
Elizabeth Hainen, harp

The Thing - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Humanity
Shape
Contamination
by Ennio Morricone

3 Heavens and Hells - No. 3. Things Heaven and Hell
by Meredith Monk
Francisco Nunez and the Young People's Chorus of New York City

Swan Lake Suite, Op. 20A - Selections
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Mstislav Rostropovich and the Berlin Philharmonic

The Noon Witch, Op.108
I. Allegretto
IV. Andante
by Antonín Dvořák
Nikolaus Harnoncourt and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Kansas City Local Feature Classical KC Halloween classical movies film
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
