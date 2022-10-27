Witches, things and....swans? Spend Halloween with Classical KC

Host

Brooke Knoll

Program

The Exorcist - Tubular Bells

by Mike Oldfield

Vitamin String Quartet

Conte Fantastique - The Masque of the Red Death

by André Caplet

Michael Stern and the IRIS Orchestra

Elizabeth Hainen, harp

The Thing - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Humanity

Shape

Contamination

by Ennio Morricone

3 Heavens and Hells - No. 3. Things Heaven and Hell

by Meredith Monk

Francisco Nunez and the Young People's Chorus of New York City

Swan Lake Suite, Op. 20A - Selections

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Mstislav Rostropovich and the Berlin Philharmonic

The Noon Witch, Op.108

I. Allegretto

IV. Andante

by Antonín Dvořák

Nikolaus Harnoncourt and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra