A sonic spectacular: wasps, birds, rivers and the organ in all its glory

Published October 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
Michael Stern leads the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, Spring 2012.

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the October birthdays of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Charles Ives and Camille Saint-Saens. We'll hear the Grammy Award-winning Paul Jacobs as soloist in Saint-Saens' powerful "Organ Symphony."

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

The Wasps — Aristophanic Suite
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
From the album Enigma Variations - The Wasps - Greensleeves

Cantus arcticus — Concerto for Birds and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Einojuhani Rautavaara
Live performance, June 2018

Three Places in New England
by Charles Ives
Live performance, April 2012

Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, "Organ Symphony," Op. 78
by Camille Saint-Saens
Paul Jacobs, organ
Live performance, June 2012

Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
