A sonic spectacular: wasps, birds, rivers and the organ in all its glory
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the October birthdays of Ralph Vaughan Williams, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Charles Ives and Camille Saint-Saens. We'll hear the Grammy Award-winning Paul Jacobs as soloist in Saint-Saens' powerful "Organ Symphony."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
The Wasps — Aristophanic Suite
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
From the album Enigma Variations - The Wasps - Greensleeves
Cantus arcticus — Concerto for Birds and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Einojuhani Rautavaara
Live performance, June 2018
Three Places in New England
by Charles Ives
Live performance, April 2012
Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, "Organ Symphony," Op. 78
by Camille Saint-Saens
Paul Jacobs, organ
Live performance, June 2012