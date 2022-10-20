A sonic spectacular: wasps, birds, rivers and the organ in all its glory

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

The Wasps — Aristophanic Suite

by Ralph Vaughan Williams

From the album Enigma Variations - The Wasps - Greensleeves

Cantus arcticus — Concerto for Birds and Orchestra, Op. 61

by Einojuhani Rautavaara

Live performance, June 2018

Three Places in New England

by Charles Ives

Live performance, April 2012

Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, "Organ Symphony," Op. 78

by Camille Saint-Saens

Paul Jacobs, organ

Live performance, June 2012